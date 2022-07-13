Officer shot on SR 48 in Warren County; Investigation underway
An investigation is underway after an officer was shot on State Route 48 in Warren County.
Dispatchers said OSHP is on the scene of an officer-involved shooting in the 5900 block of SR-48, our news partners at WCPO reported.
Sources tell News Center 7′s James Brown that an officer was taken to the hospital after being shot.
A heavy police presence is currently on scene of where the shooting happened.
News Center 7 has crew heading to the scene and will continue updating this story as we learn more.