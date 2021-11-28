One dead, one in custody after a Coral Gables Sunday morning police shooting, chief says

A Sunday morning confrontation between police officers and two car burglars ended with one of the burglars shot dead and one in custody, according to Coral Gables Chief of Police Ed Hudak.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement will be investigating the shooting. Coral Gables police will handle the car burglary investigation.

A yellow tarpaulin covered the driver’s side of a U-Haul pickup truck sitting across the lane of oncoming traffic in the 100 block of Calabria Avenue, a block of two-floor apartment buildings. One of the cars on the north side of the street had its engine hood raised and door open, which was where Hudak said the first officer arriving on the scene spotted a burglary in progress.

Hudak said the officer was answering a 911 call about burglars trying to get into cars on the block.

“Upon engaging the individuals, the first arriving officer and the second arriving officer discharged their firearms in an attempt to protect their lives,” Hudak said.

He said one of the officers was injured in the lower body but was in good condition at a hospital. How that officer was injured, he said he didn’t know.

Asked if the officers were fired upon, Hudak said, “I don’t have that information.”

Asked if one of the suspects tried to run over an officer, Hudak said to answer would be “speculation on my part.”

This is a developing story and will be updated as more is learned.

