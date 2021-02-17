Officer who shot Tyre King, 13, argues race wasn't a factor

KANTELE FRANKO

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The white Ohio police officer who killed 13-year-old Tyre King argued in a federal court filing Wednesday that he used reasonable force and race wasn't a factor in the shooting of the Black teenager.

A lawyer representing Columbus Officer Bryan Mason also said in the filing that he has legal immunity from claims in the civil rights lawsuit filed by Tyre's grandmother, and that the court should rule in Mason's favor without a trial.

The family’s lawsuit challenged the police account of what happened, citing witnesses who said that Mason used a racial slur after firing and that the BB gun Tyre reportedly had wasn’t visible.

Mason has said he feared a “gun fight.” He contends he acted reasonably to protect himself and denies directing a slur toward the teens. He wasn’t charged.

“This was an unquestionably tragic loss of life,” but the officer’s “conduct was objectively reasonable under the circumstances that he faced,” an attorney wrote in the filing.

A message seeking comment was left for a lawyer representing Tyre’s family.

Mason shot Tyre in September 2016 while responding to a reported armed robbery. One of the teens Tyre was with had robbed a man on the street to get gas money using an air pistol borrowed from — and immediately handed back to — Tyre, who tucked it into his pants before the group fled from responding police, according to the robber's sworn statements cited in the filing.

Mason said that when he confronted that teen and Tyre as they ran toward him, he repeatedly ordered them to get down but Tyre didn't comply. Instead, he told investigators, Tyre pulled from his waistband what appeared to be a real weapon, and the officer fired three shots in quick succession.

Mason reported that the whole confrontation occurred in 8 seconds or less.

The family's lawsuit alleged wrongful death, excessive force, racial discrimination and deliberate indifference by Mason in regard to medical care for Tyre after shooting him.

Mason's filing says he knew that the wounds exceeded the level of his basic first aid training and that another officer had immediately called for medics.

Tyre was shot in the head and torso. A lawyer for his family previously argued the wounds indicated he was running away when he was shot. Mason said Tyre spun after the first shot.

Mason had been involved in three previous shootings, including a fatality, and was cleared of any wrongdoing in each case.

    Dubai’s ruler is unlikely to be rattled by BBC Panorama’s explosive documentary about the alleged kidnapping of his daughter, as he insists that she was brought home as part of a “rescue mission.” But the saga of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum and Princess Latifa could quickly become a diplomatic nightmare for the wealthy Gulf state. UN officials have already begun poring over the latest video smuggled out of Dubai by the princesses’ allies, in which she claims she is being held against her will in a barricaded compound with no access to lawyers or medical help. They could then decide to pass the case on to the UN’s Working Group on Arbitrary Detention for a high profile and potentially embarrassing investigation into the 71-year-old Dubai ruler. It may also heap unwelcome strain on the wealthy Gulf state’s relationship with Britain, which has a strong emphasis on security co-operation, investment and tourism.