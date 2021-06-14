Officer shot in Wise County as search underway for suspect, according to media reports

A police officer was shot during a traffic stop in Wise County Sunday evening, according to media reports.

The Wise County Sheriff’s Department and other law enforcement agencies searched for the suspected shooter Sunday night, the Wise County Messenger reported.

Wise County sheriff’s deputies and Rhome police pulled over two people on a motorcycle, according to NBC DFW. At least one of the people matched the description of the suspect in a home invasion in the area Saturday night.

A police officer was shot in the leg and the man on a motorcycle fled on foot. A woman passenger was taken into custody, NBC DFW reported.

Sheriff’s deputies set up a perimeter near FM 407 and FM 2264, where the shooting happened just after 8 p.m. The sheriff’s department told people to avoid the area and not answer their doors, the Messenger said.

The officer was taken to John Peter Smith Hospital in Fort Worth in stable condition.