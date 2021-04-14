Officer who shot Wright will face second-degree manslaughter charge

Matt McKinney, Star Tribune


The Washington County Attorney's Office will charge former Brooklyn Center police officer Kimberly A. Potter with second-degree manslaughter in the shooting death on Sunday of Daunte Wright, according to Washington County Attorney Pete Orput.

The charge carries a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison and a $20,000 fine.

Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman referred the case to Orput under a practice adopted last year among metro area county attorney's offices for deadly police shootings. It calls for the county attorney in the jurisdiction where the shooting took place to refer the case to one of the other counties, or the state Attorney General's Office, to avoid the appearance of a conflict of interest.

The state Bureau of Criminal Apprehension investigated the shooting.

Potter, 48, joined the Brooklyn Center police force in 1995 at the age of 22. She was placed on standard administrative leave following the shooting. She resigned Tuesday.

She is being represented by attorney Earl Gray.

Potter was training in a new officer on Sunday at about 2 p.m. when she and two officers stopped a car near N. 63rd and Orchard avenues. Former Brooklyn Center police chief Tim Gannon, who also resigned Tuesday, told media that officers stopped Wright's car because it had an expired tag, and when they checked his name found he had a warrant.

Hennepin County District Court records show a warrant was issued April 2 for Wright after he failed to make his first court appearance on a case filed in March of carrying a pistol without a permit, a gross misdemeanor, and fleeing police, a misdemeanor.

In bodycam footage released by the Brooklyn Center Police Department, Wright is seen getting out of his car during the stop and standing near the open driver's door as one of the officers pulls out handcuffs. A few moments later, Wright starts to struggle with the officers and gets back into his car. Potter shouts "Taser!" three times before firing a single bullet, then says "Holy shit. I just shot him."

With Wright in the driver's seat, the car pulls away. The car crashed a short distance away when it hit another vehicle. Wright died at the scene. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office said Wright died of a gunshot wound to the chest and labeled his death a homicide.

Matt McKinney • 612-673-7329

