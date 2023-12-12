Officer snaps ‘Christmas card worthy’ photo with creature he saved on California road

Patrolling officers stopped to move what they thought was a rock in the roadway in California.

Instead, one officer ended up with a “Christmas card worthy” photo.

California Highway Patrol officers were on duty for a graveyard shift in South Lake Tahoe when they spotted what seemed to be a rock in the road, the agency said in a Dec. 12 Facebook post.

They pulled over to move it out of the way and realized it was a small owl “just sitting there,” police said.

One officer picked the owl up, and it walked up his arm before perching on his shoulder.

Officers said the raptor posed for a photo, then flew away. They didn’t say in the post what kind of owl it was.

“What a sweet moment,” one person commented on Facebook.

“Quite the photogenic little owl,” another person wrote.

South Lake Tahoe is about 100 miles northeast of Sacramento.

