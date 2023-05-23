Officer stabbed multiple times by inmate at Souza-Baranowski Correctional Center

A correction officer was attacked and stabbed multiple times by an inmate armed with a makeshift knife during a scuffle at the Souza-Baranowski Correctional Center in Shirley on Monday night, officials said.

Officers responded to a unit in the prison to break up a fight between multiple inmates around 6 p.m. when one inmate brandished a knife and stabbed one of the officers in the head and back, according to the Massachusetts Correction Officers Federated Union.

The officer was able to take the inmate to the ground, where he continued being stabbed in the head and face, the MCOFU said. Other officers were quick to subdue the inmates and gain control of the situation.

Several officers were injured in the attack, and two of them were transported to outside hospitals, including the officer who was repeatedly stabbed.

“Luckily, due to the quick response and training, the officers were spared life-threatening injuries,” the MCOFU noted.

MCOFU Legislative Lobbyist Guy W. Glodis said the attack is the last in what he described as “an epidemic of violent assaults against officers within Massachusetts Correctional facilities.”

In late April, about 80 inmates at the Bristol County House of Corrections became “agitated” while being moved into new units and caused widespread damage.

Dennis Martin, president of MCOFU, called for legislative change “before an officer is killed.”

While testifying last week before a joint judiciary committee on a house bill called “An Act Relative to Correction Officer Safety,” MCOFU Legislative Representative Kevin Flanagan said he made reference to these violent attacks.

“I mentioned these violent attacks on our officers are increasing exponentially at an alarming rate, more than I have seen in my 23 years as a correction officer,” Flanagan said.

An investigation into the incident at Souza-Baranowski remains ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

