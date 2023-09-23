Officer struck by car overnight during traffic stop in Los Angeles

An LAPD officer was struck by a vehicle after exiting their squad car early Saturday morning.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, officers with the Southwest Division attempted to pull over a possibly stolen vehicle around 3:40 a.m.

The vehicle took off from the traffic stop and stopped in the area of Western Avenue and Jefferson Boulevard approximately two minutes later, police said.

Police searching for suspects after bar shooting in Downey

As two officers got out of their squad car to approach the stopped vehicle, one was struck by a car passing by the area.

The officer was rushed to a nearby hospital, where they are listed to be in stable condition.

It is not known whether all of the suspects were taken into custody.

Alexis Lewis contributed to this report.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.