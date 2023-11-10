Officer struck during traffic stop overnight in Morgan Park neighborhood

A Chicago police officer was struck by a SUV during a traffic stop overnight in the Morgan Park neighborhood, police said.

Shortly before 1:15 a.m., officers were attempting to pull over a black SUV iin the 10800 block of South Vincennes Avenue. The driver pulled off side swiping a squad car and hitting an officer, police said.

The officer was taken to an area hospital in good condition.

The driver of the SUV fled the scene and no one was in custody.