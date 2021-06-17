Officer, suspect killed after Georgia traffic stop ends in gunfire

Two people, including a police officer, died following a traffic stop in Georgia that ended in gunfire Thursday morning, authorities said.

Few details have been released, but the Georgia Bureau of Investigation described the victims as a male suspect and a police officer in Holly Springs, a suburb about 37 miles northwest of Atlanta. They have not been identified.

The GBI is investigating an officer involved shooting at the request of the Holly Springs Police Department. A Holly Springs Police Officer has died. A male suspect has died. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/UyVlcICWCV — GA Bureau of Investigation (@GBI_GA) June 17, 2021

"At this point, we are still working to gather details and will provide updates as we learn more," the state agency said in a tweet.

Motorists are urged to avoid a stretch of Hickory Road as authorities continue their investigation.

Hickory Rd. from New Light Rd. to Little Rd is closed for an active police investigation. That stretch of Hickory Road will likely remain closed throughout the morning. Please avoid that area if possible. — Cherokee Sheriff’s Office (@CherokeeSO) June 17, 2021

The area from New Light to Little roads is expected to be closed throughout the morning, the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office said.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.