Officer and suspect killed, two other officers hospitalized in Missouri shooting

One police officer was killed along with a suspect in a shooting in Joplin, Missouri, on Tuesday, police said. Two other officers were wounded and hospitalized.

According to the Joplin Police Department, officers were called to the scene of a "disturbance" around 1:30 p.m. local time. As they attempted to take the suspect into custody, the suspect shot two officers, stole a police car and fled the scene. The suspect crashed the car and kept fleeing on foot, the department said.

"Officers once again located the suspect, and he fired shots at officers, injuring one," Joplin police said. "An officer returned fire and struck the suspect."

One officer is in critical condition and the other is in serious but stable condition, police said.

Police did not identify the suspect or any of the officers who were shot. A press conference is planned for 9:00 a.m. CT on Wednesday.

