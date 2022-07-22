Officer suspended, TBI investigating after video of violent arrest shared on social media

One of the officers seen in a video of a violent arrest in Oakland, Tennessee, has been relieved of duty.

The name of that officer has not been released.

The Oakland police chief told FOX13 that the case has been turned over to the Fayette County District Attorney.

Fayette County District Attorney Mark Davidson told FOX13 that he has asked the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation to investigate the circumstances of the arrest and the use of force involved.

FOX13 reported Tuesday about a viral Facebook post claiming Oakland police officers racially profiled and beat up a young man in his own home.

Oakland police say Brandon Calloway was “aggressive” when they tried to arrest him Saturday.

Video of the incident shot by Calloway’s sister shows officers chasing Calloway through the home. At one point, Calloway can be seen with blood covering his face. The video shows officers tasing Calloway. According to an arrest affidavit, officers used their batons on Calloway after the tasers had “no effect”.

Eventually, Calloway was taken into custody.

He was taken to a hospital, where he reportedly needed eight stitches in his face.

The family has retained an attorney and referred all requests for comment to him.

