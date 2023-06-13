Officer tases teens after “large fight” breaks out at baseball game in Worcester, 3 people charged

Three people are facing assault charges following a “large fight” that broke out after a baseball game in Worcester Monday night.

Police responded to Kendrick Field on Brooks Street after 7:30 p.m. where players and family members reportedly started fighting during the postgame handshake.

One man was hurt after he was tackled to the ground. Authorities said his minor injuries were treated at the park.

As police continued to investigate the brawl, a small group of family members started to aggressively walk back toward the park after a relative told them that he was punched by someone on the field.

The family appeared to be agitated and was asking where the person was who punched their relative, according to police.

Abruptly, a 17-year-old boy in the family “charged toward a group on the field.”

Police chased after the teenager and told him to stop. The officer positioned himself between the teen and the other group, officials said. The teen continually tried to get past the officer while clenching his fists.

“As the situation escalated, the officer gave a warning that the teen would be tased,” Worcester police said in a statement. “The officer perceived that the teen was about to run past him to assault the group. Therefore, the officer deployed his taser to stop the impending assault.”

The teenager was charged with two counts of assault and battery, disorderly conduct and disturbing the peace in connection with the incident.

As a result of the investigation, a 22-year-old man and a 45-year-old man, both of Worcester, were also charged with assault and battery.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

