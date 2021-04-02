  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Officer testifies Chauvin's actions 'totally unnecessary'

Daniella Silva
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The most senior officer with the Minneapolis Police Department testified Friday that Derek Chauvin’s actions in the arrest of George Floyd were “totally unnecessary” and that a handcuffed person does not pose the level of threat that a "top tier" use of force would warrant.

Lt. Richard Zimmerman, the supervisor of the department’s homicide unit, testified in Chauvin's murder trial Friday morning that he saw no reason why the four officers who arrested Floyd “felt they were in danger.”

“Pulling him down to the ground face down and putting your knee on a neck for that amount of time is just uncalled for,” Zimmerman said.

Chauvin, a white 19-year veteran of the department, pressed his knee into Floyd's neck for several minutes.

Zimmerman added he believed the restraint of Floyd should have stopped once he was handcuffed and prone on the ground.

He also said that in his more than 30 years with the Minneapolis Police Department he had never been trained to put his knee on someone's neck who has handcuffed behind their back and lying in the prone position to restrain them.

Zimmerman told prosecutors such an action would be considered the “top tier” use of force, or “deadly force” because “if your knee is on a person’s neck, that can kill them.”

The lieutenant said he had been taught that once suspects are handcuffed and lying on the ground they should be placed on their side to help with breathing.

“Once you secure or handcuff a person, you need to get them out of the prone position as soon as possible because it restricts their breathing,” he said.

Zimmerman said that, according to his training, once a person is handcuffed, "that person is your responsibility, his safety is your responsibility.”

“Once a person is cuffed, the threat level goes down all the way,” he said.

He also testified that if a person becomes less combative, that changes the amount of force an officer should use.

Zimmerman was one of the Minneapolis police officers who signed a letter in June condemning Chauvin's actions.

During cross-examination of Zimmerman, Chauvin's lawyer, Eric Nelson, repeated a point he had made during previous testimony by law enforcement, that there are circumstances where an unconscious person can become combative after being revived and certain situations require "improvisation." Nelson also said investigators were less likely to encounter use-of-force situations than officers on patrols.

Zimmerman was one of two law enforcement officers to testify on Friday, the fifth day of the trial.

The first officer, Sgt. Jon Edwards, testified that he was called to secure the scene of Floyd’s fatal interaction with police because it "had the potential to be a possible critical incident.”

Edwards said a critical incident refers to a police incident where an officer or person has died or “has suffered great bodily harm that later led to death.”

He said he did not know Chauvin was involved in the incident at the time.

Edwards learned later during his shift at the scene that Floyd had died.

Recommended Stories

  • Measles resurgent in Congo eight months after epidemic declared over

    A new measles outbreak has flared up in the Democratic Republic of Congo just eight months after authorities declared an end to the worst known outbreak in the country's history, medical charity Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) said. More than 13,000 cases of measles have been recorded in the country since Jan 1., the medical charity said, despite vaccination campaigns that have targeted millions of children across the country's remote jungle areas in the last two years. Congo's response to the epidemic has been hobbled by a health service suffering from decades of underfunding, mismanagement and war, as well as an Ebola outbreak in the east of the country.

  • CDC discourages Americans from travel despite 'low risk' to vaccinated people

    The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Friday said people who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 can safely travel at "low risk" but still discouraged Americans from doing so because of high coronavirus cases nationwide. The CDC's shift in guidance should be a shot in the arm for the travel industry, which is still struggling from the dip in passengers since the onset of the pandemic in 2020. But CDC Director Rochelle Walensky told reporters that, despite the new guidance for vaccinated people, now was not a good time to take a trip.

  • CCTV shows couple in Seoul daubing over $500,000 graffiti artwork

    (Reuters) -A couple in South Korea accused of damaging artwork by American graffiti artist JonOne said they had mistakenly thought they were allowed to daub paint on the piece as "participatory art", the head of the exhibition said on Friday. The 240cm by 700cm untitled artwork is estimated to be worth as much as $500,000 and was painted by JonOne in 2016 in front of an audience in Seoul. Paint cans and brushes from the live performance are moved with the artwork, including to its current location at a gallery in Lotte World Mall, and are displayed on the ground in front of the painting and considered part of the artwork.

  • 7 officers fired over death of Texas man in police custody

    "Evidence I have seen confirms that these detention officers violated well-established Sheriff's Office policies and procedures," Collin County Sheriff Jim Skinner said.

  • Andrew Yang, New York City mayoral candidate, hospitalized with likely kidney stone

    Yang went to an emergency room after experiencing abdominal pain and is now at the hospital with his wife, Evelyn, co-campaign manager Chris Coffey said on Twitter. Yang built an ardent grassroots following during his attempt to become the Democratic Party's nominee for the presidency last year with a pledge to create a universal basic income that would pay every American $1,000 a month. More than a dozen other candidates have also launched campaigns in the New York race, including Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams, New York City Comptroller Scott Stringer and Maya Wiley, a civil rights activist and lawyer who previously worked for current Mayor Bill de Blasio.

  • How dissident Alexei Navalny's new standoff with Russia's Putin could play out

    If Russia is 'painfully killing' jailed opposition figure Navalny, what's the Kremlin's long game?

  • Clippers rally from 18 points down, but let Nuggets pull away

    The Clippers rallied in the second half but allowed the Denver Nuggets take charge in the 101-94 loss on Thursday at Staples Center.

  • Biden backs moving MLB All-Star game out of Georgia over new voting law, which he called 'Jim Crow on steroids'

    "I would strongly support them doing that. People look to them. They're leaders," Biden told ESPN about the MLB.

  • Facing Boycotts H&M and Nike Are Learning the New Price of Doing Business in China

    Pedestrians walk past a Nike advertisement in Shanghai on March 26. China this week has pushed a campaign to boycott Western retailers after the U.S., U.K., Canada and the E.U. imposed sanctions over human-rights abuses against ethnic minority Uyghurs in Xinjiang. No other country has done a better job of channeling the profit-maximizing drive of private corporations into geopolitical gains in recent years than communist China, the irony of which is lost on precisely no one.

  • Here's What Will Actually Convince People to Get Vaccinated

    A new TIME/Harris Poll survey shows the reasons Americans give for deciding to get vaccinated against COVID-19

  • VA expected Iraq, Afghanistan wars would lead to toxic exposures, agency reveals

    ‘We expected there to be hazardous exposures,’ VA says, raising questions about why some veterans cannot get care.

  • SNP branches are repaying money after wrongly claiming Covid business support, Nicola Sturgeon says

    SNP branches who claimed thousands of pounds in Covid business support were wrong and the money will be paid back, Nicola Sturgeon said on Friday. The party has been urged to “come clean” on the number of branches that claimed the support, after two Angus branches were told to pay back £20,000 in help they should not have been given. The Arbroath and Montrose SNP branches each made successful £10,000 business support grant applications to Angus Council last year, but have since been told the rules don’t permit grants to political parties and have been ordered to repay the cash. Alex King, Arbroath West and Letham SNP councillor and branch treasurer, said the rules around the grants initially did not state that political parties weren’t entitled to the support. Speaking to journalists on Friday, the First Minister said she is “not aware” of other branches claiming the lifeline fund and admitted that it would not “be an appropriate use of public money”.

  • Hurricanes goalie Alex Nedeljkovic named NHL Rookie of the Month

    The 25-year-old Canes keeper was 6-1-1 with a 1.85 goals-against average and a .934 save percentage in eight March appearances.

  • They fought the pandemic with burgers. Now Fine Folk has found its forever home.

    One of the Triangle’s most successful pop-ups has led to a new brick and mortar restaurant.

  • Hong Kong: Jimmy Lai among seven activists found guilty over protests

    Media tycoon Jimmy Lai and veteran politician Martin Lee are among those facing time in prison.

  • Blackhawks' Bowman named as GM of 2022 US Olympic men's team

    With an opportunity to draw from what he considers the deepest pool of American-born talent ever assembled, Stan Bowman welcomes expectations that come with being the general manager of USA Hockey’s 2022 Olympic men’s national team. “I’m humbled and honored and can’t wait to get started,” the three-time Stanley Cup-winning Chicago Blackhawks GM said upon being selected for the U.S. team post on Wednesday. “You just look around the NHL and we’ve got American players all over the place doing special things every night,” he added.

  • Nobody Knows Food and Drinks like an Opera Singer

    GREGOR HOHENBERG/SONY MUSICLudovic Tézier has a secret to share with me. Never mind that as one of the finest baritones in the world his booming voice makes it hard to be discreet.“The truth about opera singers is that food and drinks are pretty much the only topic we discuss. When they know you’ve been hired to sing in a new opera house, your musician friends will give you their list,” he tells me. “Where to get the best täffelspitz with cream spinach if you’re in Vienna. The address of Pavarotti’s cook in Genova. The best wine bar in Madrid. Believe me, nobody knows food and drinks like an opera singer.”Can the Roaring Twenties Teach Us About Post-Pandemic Life?How to Avoid Overhyped and Overpriced BourbonSuch is the unconventional life of travel led by opera singers, or at least was before the spread of Covid-19. And that life also came with its spells of homesickness. “I remember my debut at the Met,” says Tézier. “It was the year 2000 and I was singing Escamillo in Carmen. I loved New York City right away but food wise, it was challenging. The Parmigiano cheese I found at my local supermarket was from Cincinnati. So, when my American agent asked me to stay one more week for a televised concert—the opportunity of a lifetime she insisted—I said no way, I’m out of here. I need to go back home for real cheese! She thought I was nuts. Obviously, the New York food scene has changed a lot since then, only for the better.”In the last 20 years, 52-year old Tézier has been back at the Metropolitan Opera many times, most notably in Donizetti’s Lucia di Lammermoor as the main character’s villainous father. (This 2011, production is currently available for streaming on the Met’s website.)In December, providing Lincoln Center reopens in time, Tézier is set to sing the tragic title role in Rigoletto, one of Verdi’s finest operas. The great Italian composer is very much on Tézier’s mind these days as shown by his exquisite first solo album simply titled Verdi (Sony Classical), which was just released this winter. “We recorded in Bologna, which is one of the very best places to eat and drink in the world. I mean Luciano [Pavarotti] grew up a few miles away in Modena. That says it all.”For Tézier, his love of food and drink began by the Mediterranean where he grew up on France’s beautiful coast. He still speaks with a warm and musical accent common in his hometown of Marseilles. “What really rocked my world was a summer holiday in the Gers region, that’s in the Southwest of France. We were staying on a farm and believe me, there was a depth of knowledge there,” he recalls. “I remember this woman, beautifully-named Zélie. What a cook! She prepared zucchini flowers fritters that were heavenly. With the male flowers, mind you, because if you use the females you ruin the chain of reproduction. And she made incredible pastries in her wood oven. The thin dough was filled with crab apples in an Armagnac sauce.” GREGOR HOHENBERG/SONY MUSIC Since then, the famed brandy has remained a personal favorite of his. “I remember the locals pouring Armagnac in balloon glasses, savoring it and talking about the variety of tastes they perceived. I remember the wonderful, vanilla-like smell of the alcohol maturing in the oak barrels. And seeing the transparent color of the [unaged] brandy presented in a thimble for everybody to admire and the mahogany colors of the mature one. Beautiful memories.”Is there a vocal benefit to drinking before a concert or is liquor a singing hazard? “We’ve all heard the urban legends,” Tézier admits. “Namely that you should drink whiskey to get a lower register or a glass of Bordeaux to lubricate the vocal cords. Personally, I don’t do any of it for the same reason that an athlete doesn’t drink before a game. Alcohol stiffens the muscles and that’s all the vocal cords are, it’s pretty simple. So, I enjoy a nice drink after a show or on my downtime in Alsace.”Mangia! Inside Luciano Pavarotti’s Italian KitchenTézier, his wife, the soprano Cassandre Berthon, and their young son, have settled into a house near wine country in Dorlisheim, which is not too far from Strasburg. “A guy from Marseilles who finds a home in Alsace, it’s not that common, but it’s my story,” says Tézier. “I’m in awe of the savoir faire of these winemakers who are our neighbors. I can recommend the Rangen de Thann for instance, a wonderful, joyous white wine. It is also a rarity because the workers have to rope down the hill to collect the grapes. A wine like that can produce in you great emotions. Pretty much like music. There is great music all around…and then there is Mozart.”So if Rangen de Thann goes with Mozart, then what do you drink while listening to Verdi’s operas? Tézier doesn’t miss a beat. “A glass of Amarone della Valpolicella,” he says. “Spicy and deep, with a touch of a violent, beastly feeling to it…That wine is pure Verdi.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Activists push to #CancelRent as pandemic drags on

    Housing activists in New York are calling for the cancellation of rent for the duration of the pandemic, echoing other rallies and strikes nationwide, as many Americans struggling to make monthly rent payments face eviction.NEW YORK HOUSING ACTIVIST, DAWN MILLER: "I have not worked since March 11, 2020."#CancelRent movement activist Dawn Miller was a food server at Brooklyn College until she was laid off a year ago when the pandemic began and is currently facing a 14-day notice to vacate her Brooklyn building:"...we are fighting for rent to be canceled, which means we don't want rent to be canceled forever. We are asking for rent cancelation, so for the duration of the pandemic. Until we are able to go out there and work where we can pay our rental. If we are not working and there is no way we can pay the rent."Since last spring, over 280,000 tenants have been evicted in 27 U.S. cities, according to data from Princeton University's Eviction Lab. And roughly $57 billion is owed in back rent, according to Moody's Analytics.Other activists like Fitroy Christian are calling for more federal relief to help tenants pay back rent."In 2008, the last serious economic downturn that we had, they found a way to find trillions of dollars for the super-wealthy. Overnight, they found it. We're saying it is time for tenants and poor people to get that type of consideration."Landlords - some of whom haven't been paid in nearly a year - say they are hurting financially too, and are being unfairly vilified for a housing crisis created by a once-in-a-century health crisis.Meanwhile Miller, a naturalized U.S. citizen who was born in Jamaica, says this year has been especially tough for her and her family:"I am the sole breadwinner. And I have to be going out independently to join the long food lines to get some food. It's, it's been a very difficult year finding food and trying to find work. But putting my health at risk to find work at the same time, it's hard."

  • John Boehner says in forthcoming memoir that in 2010 a Republican could be a 'total moron' and still be elected in the midterms

    Advice to new GOP lawmakers went "through the ears of most of them, especially the ones who didn't have brains that got in the way," Boehner wrote.

  • The top 7 quarterbacks in the 2021 NFL draft class, ranked

    Trevor Lawrence is the best player in the 2021 NFL Draft, but there's plenty of other quarterbacks that could be potential franchise-changing players.