Officer testifies in Doug Jensen trial: the Des Moines man was a 'leader of the mob' in U.S. Capitol riot

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Accounts of the chaos at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, opened the second day of testimony in U.S. Capitol rioter Doug Jensen's trial Wednesday.

A witness described the Des Moines resident, one of the first to breach the U.S. Capitol, as becoming the "leader of the mob" at one point.

Capitol Police Officer Eugene Goodman, who was hailed as a hero for steering protesters away from the Senate chamber, recounted his experience on Jan. 6 to the jury Wednesday afternoon.

Before facing off with Jensen and other rioters in the Capitol’s halls, Goodman helped fend off protesters on the building's west side, where he said he witnessed “fighting and bludgeoning.”

He was hit in the head with what he believed was a piece of fruit and sprayed in the face with bear repellant before retreating inside to a makeshift triage station with buckets and water.

He said he vomited, and then he headed back into the mob.

“I did what I needed to do to get myself together, and then I went back outside,” he said.

Goodman came back inside after hearing over the radio that the building had been breached and ran to the Senate, which he’d also heard had been breached.

That was where Goodman first came face to face with Jensen, whom he pointed out in court Wednesday.

Goodman described Jensen as so “aggressive” that Goodman threatened to shoot him. Jensen, Goodman said, responded, “Do what you gotta do.”

The defense argued that Jensen did not have weapons, unlike many of the other protesters. But Goodman pushed back on the defense’s implication that Jensen was harmless.

“My focus was on his actions,” Goodman said.

'Total chaos' at the Capitol on Jan. 6

In testimony Wednesday, U.S. Capitol police Inspector Thomas Lloyd, a 32-year veteran of the force who faced off with Jensen at the Capitol, told the jury his job that day was coordinating the arrival of then-Vice President Mike Pence and his Secret Service team at the Senate chamber.

Minutes after Pence and his team arrived, around 12:30 or 12:40 p.m., Lloyd said, he received a call from Chad Thomas, assistant chief of the U.S. Capitol police, warning him that "a lot of people" were coming his way.

He said he had never heard panic in Thomas' voice until that day.

Lloyd said he spent the rest of the day fending off rioters from the front lines on the west side of the Capitol and at both chambers of Congress. He repeatedly described the scene as "complete chaos" and "total chaos," as rioters used bats, sections of fencing and tools abandoned by a construction crew as weapons.

"It was just a few of our officers versus hundreds of thousands of people," Lloyd said.

Smoke fills the walkway outside the Senate Chamber as supporters of President Donald Trump are confronted by U.S. Capitol Police officers inside the Capitol, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021 in Washington. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

USCP inspector, Doug Jensen face off

Lloyd recalled Jensen as "the QAnon guy," because of the giant red, white and blue "Q" plastered on his shirt.

Shortly after 2 p.m., Lloyd came face to face with Jensen in the Senate wing of the Capitol complex, he said. He described Jensen as "arrogant" and "cocky," and the "leader of the mob at that point," waving the rioters forward.

"He knew he had a lot more muscle behind him than I did," Lloyd said.

Lloyd said Jensen urged him and the handful of officers with him to surrender the building. Lloyd refused, then said Jensen asked him to arrest Pence, who was at the Capitol to preside over the ceremonial certification of Joe Biden's presidential election win.

In rebuttal, defense attorney Christopher Davis argued that the police did not draw their weapons and that Lloyd could not have known the intentions behind Jensen's gesture to the crowd that the officer interpreted as signaling them to advance.

Prosecution, defense give roadmap to case in opening remarks

Jensen faces seven criminal charges, including a felony count of civil disorder, which holds a maximum sentence of five years in prison.

The heart of the prosecution's case are the many videos and images of Jensen at the Capitol.

During their opening remarks, the prosecutors showed video of Jensen entering the building, yelling at officers and chasing Goodman up a Capitol stairwell.

The defense did not attempt to claim Jensen was not present at the Capitol that day, instead painting a distinction between the Capitol rioters "dressed in costume" and those "dressed for battle" — of which they argued Jensen was among the former.

"This is not a 'whodunnit' case," Davis, Jensen's attorney, said in his opening remarks.

Male-dominated jury selected

The jury, which includes two alternates, is comprised of 10 men and four women.

The trial is not expected to last longer than a few days, the judge said.

Of the eight Capitol riot cases to go to trial so far, none have ended in acquittal or dismissal of charges.

