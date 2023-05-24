Officer transported to hospital after shooting at Covington hotel

A Covington police officer is being transported to the hospital after a shooting at a Covington Hotel.

CPD confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that an officer is being taken to Grady Hospital with a gunshot wound after a shooting at the Oyo Hotel on Alcovy Road.

Police said a suspect was also shot.

Police have not said what led up to the shooting.

The conditions of the officer and suspect are unknown.

At this time, details are limited.

Newton County Sheriff’s deputies are also on the scene assisting.

