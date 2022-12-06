Officer uses stun gun to stop running suspect during traffic stop

A man tried to run from police officers during a traffic stop in Duluth, but was stopped in his tracks when he was shot with a stun gun.

A Duluth police officer provided back-up for a Gwinnett County police officer who was conducting a traffic stop on Pleasant Hill Road.

When the Duluth police officer saw the 38-year-old suspect struggling with the Gwinnett County officer, he turned his attention to the man, pulling out his stun gun and instructing the man to get on the ground.

The man did not get on the ground, and instead started running.

Body camera footage shows the Duluth police officer fired his stun gun at the suspect, causing the man to fall to the ground.

The suspect was arrested and charged with obstruction of a law enforcement officer, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a firearm during a felony, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and had an outstanding warrant.

The suspect was not identified by police.

