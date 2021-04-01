Officer video shows Floyd struggle, then takedown

  • In this image from video, defense attorney Eric Nelson, left, and defendant former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin listen as Assistant Minnesota Attorney General Matthew Frank, questions witness Christopher Martin as Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill presides Wednesday, March 31, 2021, in the trial of Chauvin at the Hennepin County Courthouse in Minneapolis, Minn. Chauvin is charged in the May 25, 2020 death of George Floyd. (Court TV via AP, Pool)
  • In this image from store video, George Floyd, right, is seen inside Cup Foods on May 25, 2020, in Minneapolis. Former Minneapolis Police officer Derek Chauvin is on trial for the death of Floyd at the Hennepin County Courthouse in Minneapolis, Minn. (Court TV via AP, Pool)
  • In this image from police body cam video, a Minneapolis police officer approaches George Floyd with a gun drawn, on May 25, 2020, outside Cup Foods in Minneapolis, as it is shown Wednesday, March 31, 2021, in the trial of former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin, in Floyd's death, at the Hennepin County Courthouse in Minneapolis. (Court TV via AP, Pool)
  • In this image from police body cam video, Minneapolis police officers attempt to remove George Floyd from a vehicle, on May 25, 2020, outside Cup Foods in Minneapolis, as it is shown Wednesday, March 31, 2021, during the trial of former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin in the case of Floyd's death, at the Hennepin County Courthouse in Minneapolis. (Court TV via AP, Pool)
  • In this image from police body cam video, Minneapolis police officers attempt to place George Floyd in a police vehicle, on May 25, 2020, outside Cup Foods in Minneapolis, as it is shown Wednesday, March 31, 2021, in the trial of former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin in the death of Floyd, at the Hennepin County Courthouse in Minneapolis. (Court TV via AP, Pool)
  • FILE - This May 25, 2020, file image from a police body camera shows bystanders including Alyssa Funari, left filming, Charles McMillan, center left in light colored shorts, Christopher Martin center in gray, Donald Williams, center in black, Genevieve Hansen, fourth from right filming, Darnella Frazier, third from right filming, as former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was recorded pressing his knee on George Floyd's neck for several minutes in Minneapolis. To the prosecution, the witnesses who watched Floyd's body go still were regular people -- a firefighter, a mixed martial arts fighter, a high school student and her 9-year-old cousin in a T-shirt emblazoned with the word "Love." (Minneapolis Police Department via AP, File)
  • FILE - In this image from video provided by Darnella Frazier, Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin kneels on the neck of George Floyd in Minneapolis on Monday, May 25, 2020. The former Minneapolis police officer charged with killing Floyd went on trial Monday, March 29, 2021, with prosecutors showing the jury video of Chauvin pressing his knee on the Black man's neck for several minutes as onlookers yelled at him repeatedly to get off and Floyd gasped that he couldn't breathe. (Darnella Frazier via AP)
  • In this image from video, witness Charles McMillian becomes emotional as he answers questions as Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill presides Wednesday, March 31, 2021, in the trial of former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin at the Hennepin County Courthouse in Minneapolis, Minn. Chauvin is charged in the May 25, 2020 death of George Floyd. (Court TV via AP, Pool)
  • In this image from video, witness Christopher Martin answers questions as Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill presides Wednesday, March 31, 2021, in the trial of former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin at the Hennepin County Courthouse in Minneapolis, Minn. Chauvin is charged in the May 25, 2020 death of George Floyd. (Court TV via AP, Pool)
  • In this image from video, Assistant Minnesota Attorney General Matthew Frank, questions witness Christopher Martin as Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill presides Wednesday, March 31, 2021, in the trial of former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin at the Hennepin County Courthouse in Minneapolis, Minn. Chauvin is charged in the May 25, 2020 death of George Floyd. (Court TV via AP, Pool)
  • In this image from video, prosecutor Erin Eldridge questions witness Charles McMillian as Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill presides Wednesday, March 31, 2021, in the trial of former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin at the Hennepin County Courthouse in Minneapolis, Minn. Chauvin is charged in the May 25, 2020 death of George Floyd. (Court TV via AP, Pool)
  • In this image from video, witness Christopher Belfrey answers questions as Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill presides Wednesday, March 31, 2021, in the trial of former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin, in the May 25, 2020, death of George Floyd at the Hennepin County Courthouse in Minneapolis, Minn. (Court TV via AP, Pool)
  • In this image from video, witness Lt. James Rugel of the Minneapolis Police Department, answers questions as Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill presides Wednesday, March 31, 2021, in the trial of former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin, in the May 25, 2020, death of George Floyd, at the Hennepin County Courthouse in Minneapolis. (Court TV via AP, Pool)
  • In this image from video, Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill presides, Wednesday, March 31, 2021, in the trial of former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin, in the May 25, 2020, death of George Floyd, at the Hennepin County Courthouse in Minneapolis, Minn. (Court TV via AP, Pool)
  • Signs and flags line the fence at the Hennepin County Government Center Wednesday, March 31, 2021, in Minneapolis where the trial for former police officer Derek Chauvin continues. Chauvin is charged with murder and manslaughter in the death of George Floyd during an arrest last May in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)
  • A protester sits with a blanket on in freezing temperatures near a mock casket along the fence at the Hennepin County Government Center, Wednesday, March 31, 2021, in Minneapolis where the trial for former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin continues. Chauvin is charged with murder and manslaughter in the death of George Floyd during an arrest last May in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)
1 / 16

George Floyd Officer Trial

In this image from video, defense attorney Eric Nelson, left, and defendant former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin listen as Assistant Minnesota Attorney General Matthew Frank, questions witness Christopher Martin as Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill presides Wednesday, March 31, 2021, in the trial of Chauvin at the Hennepin County Courthouse in Minneapolis, Minn. Chauvin is charged in the May 25, 2020 death of George Floyd. (Court TV via AP, Pool)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
STEVE KARNOWSKI and AMY FORLITI
·4 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — George Floyd's struggle with three police officers trying to arrest him, seen on body-camera video, included Floyd's panicky cries of “I'm sorry, I'm sorry” and “I'm claustrophobic!” as the officers tried to push Floyd into the back of a police SUV.

At one point, Floyd bucks forward, throwing his upper body out of the car. Officers eventually give up, and Floyd thanks them — and then is taken to the ground, facedown and handcuffed. Officer Derek Chauvin's knee pins his neck, another officer's knee his back and a third officer holds his legs, with the officers talking calmly about whether he might be on drugs.

“He wouldn’t get out of the car. He just wasn’t following instructions,” Officer Thomas Lane was recorded saying. The officer also asked twice if the officers should roll Floyd on his side, and later said he thinks Floyd is passing out. Another officer checked Floyd's wrist for a pulse and said he couldn’t find one.

The officers' video was part of a mountain of footage and witness testimony Wednesday in Chauvin's trial on murder and manslaughter charges in Floyd's death, showing how his alleged attempt to pass a phony $20 bill at a neighborhood market last May escalated into tragedy one video-documented step at a time.

A security-camera scene of people joking around inside the store soon gave way to the sight of officers pulling Floyd, who was Black, from his SUV at gunpoint. The extended body-camera footage gave jurors the fullest view yet of the roughly 20 minutes between when police first approached Floyd’s vehicle to when he was loaded into an ambulance.

When Floyd was finally taken away by paramedics, Charles McMillian, a 61-year-old bystander who recognized Chauvin from the neighborhood, told the officer he didn't respect what Chauvin had done.

“That’s one person’s opinion," Chauvin could be heard responding. "We gotta control this guy ’cause he’s a sizable guy... and it looks like he’s probably on something.”

Floyd was 6-foot-4 and 223 pounds, according to the autopsy, which also found fentanyl and methamphetamine in his system. Chauvin's lawyer said the officer is 5-foot-9 and 140 pounds.

Chauvin, 45, who is white, is charged with murder and manslaughter, accused of killing the 46-year-old Floyd by kneeling on Floyd's neck for 9 minutes, 29 seconds, as he lay face-down in handcuffs. The most serious charge against the now-fired officer carries up to 40 years in prison.

Floyd’s death, along with the harrowing bystander video of him gasping for breath as onlookers yelled at Chauvin to get off him, triggered sometimes violent protests around the world and a reckoning over racism and police brutality across the U.S.

As Floyd was pinned down by Chauvin and other officers, McMillian, the bystander, could be heard on video saying to Floyd, "You can't win" and “Get up and get in the car."

Floyd replied: “I can’t.”

The defense has argued that Chauvin did what he was trained to do and that Floyd’s death was not caused by the officer’s knee, as prosecutors contend, but by Floyd’s illegal drug use, heart disease, high blood pressure and the adrenaline flowing through his body.

Events spun out of control earlier that day soon after Floyd allegedly handed a cashier at Cup Foods, 19-year-old Christopher Martin, a counterfeit bill for a pack of cigarettes.

Martin testified Wednesday that he watched Floyd’s arrest outside with “disbelief -- and guilt.”

“If I would’ve just not tooken the bill, this could’ve been avoided,” Martin lamented, joining the burgeoning list of witnesses who expressed a sense of helplessness and lingering guilt over Floyd's death.

Martin said he immediately believed the $20 bill was fake. But he said he accepted it, despite believing the amount would be taken out of his paycheck by his employer, because he didn’t think Floyd knew it was counterfeit and “I thought I’d be doing him a favor.”

Martin then second-guessed his decision and told a manager, who sent Martin outside to ask Floyd to return to the store. But Floyd and a passenger in his SUV twice refused to go back into the store to resolve the issue, and the manager had a co-worker call police, Martin testified.

Martin said that when Floyd was inside the store buying cigarettes, he spoke so slowly “it would appear that he was high.” But he described Floyd as friendly and talkative.

___

Find AP’s full coverage of the death of George Floyd at: https://apnews.com/hub/death-of-george-floyd

Recommended Stories

  • G. Gordon Liddy, unrepentant Watergate burglar who became talk show host, dies

    Turned his Nixon era infamy into a successful TV and talk show career

  • Myanmar protesters defy crackdown as U.N. envoy warns of 'imminent bloodbath'

    At least 20 soldiers were killed and four military trucks destroyed in clashes with the Kachin Independence Army (KIA), one of Myanmar's most powerful rebel groups, DVB news reported. A KIA soldier cited by Kachin Liberation Media said the attack happened on Wednesday afternoon. Myanmar military aircraft have started bombing positions of another group, the Karen National Union (KNU), for the first time in more than 20 years and thousands of villagers have fled from their homes, many into Thailand.

  • Witness sobs after watching video of Floyd

    A witness who talked with George Floyd while he was being arrested openly sobbed after he watched body camera video of Floyd struggling with police officers. (March 31)

  • Man arrested and charged with attack on 65-year-old Asian woman. He was convicted in 2002 of murdering his mom.

    The New York City Police Department said the man "was arrested and charged with felony assault as a hate crime."

  • South Korea to issue blockchain-protected digital 'vaccine passports'

    South Korea said on Thursday it will issue so-called COVID-19 vaccine passports to immunized citizens, joining other nations introducing such certificates to revive cross-border travel while keeping infection risks under control. Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun said a mobile app, which will allow international travellers to show digital proof of vaccination, will be officially launched this month. The adoption of vaccine passports has proved controversial in many countries.

  • Wisconsin Supreme Court strikes down Democratic governor's mask mandate as the state faces possible coronavirus surge

    In a 4-3 decision, the court ruled Gov. Tony Evers exceeded his authority by issuing multiple emergency orders during the ongoing pandemic.

  • This Streaming Service Is Shutting Down Next Month

    Even in more certain economic times, tech companies, apps, and services are far from immortal. Now, as the video streaming sector becomes more crowded, you can likely expect to see some options bowing out due to competition. The latest casualty is T-Mobile's TVision streaming service, which the company announced it would be shutting down by the end of next month. To see why this relative newcomer is already going away, read on, and for more on retailers where you'll no longer be able to shop for your favorite gadgets, check out This Beloved Chain Is Closing All Its Stores. The TVision service is shutting down, including Live, Live Plus, and Live Zone. In a press release on March 29, T-Mobile announced that it would be winding down its TVision streaming service on April 29. The move will see all three tiers, including Live, Live Plus, and Live Zone, go dark just five months after they launched.“TVision initiative was launched to give customers new choices and help millions cut the cord, while expanding appeal for the company’s forthcoming wireless home Internet service,” T-Mobile said in the press release. "This shift may surprise some given last year’s TVision streaming services launch. But innovation seldom follows a straight line. Since launching the TVision initiative, we’ve learned a lot about the TV industry, about streaming products, and of course, about TV customers. "And for another tech staple going away, check out Apple Just Announced It's Discontinuing This Classic Product. TVision was the cheapest streaming option available on the market. The shuttering of TVision marks the end of T-Mobile's first attempt to convince its customers to cut the cord and replace traditional cable with content streamed online. With base packages at just $10 a month, TVision Vibe offered the cheapest streaming options on the market, while upgrades to more channels and live programming at the TVision Live tier started at $40 a month, The Verge reports.And for more on how your streaming services stack up, check out This Is the Least Popular Streaming Service, According to Data. Customers will now have discounted access to YouTubeTV. T-Mobile and Sprint customers won't be completely left in the dark when TVision goes offline. As part of a new partnership with Google and YouTube, subscribers will be able to take $10 off a YouTubeTV monthly subscription, with one free month of YouTubeTV and three free months of YouTube Premium included as well, The Verge reports. This will bring the $65 monthly charge down to $55.“YouTube TV is a leader in this space," T-Mobile said in the press release. "It offers the same great flexibility, robust content, and convenience that TVision customers love," with "more than twice as many channels" as the current premium option, TVision Live.And for more tech updates sent right to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter. Customers also have the option of a discounted Philo subscription. YouTubeTV won't be the only option available to fill the streaming void. Customers will also have access to a discounted subscription to Philo, taking $10 a month off the service that carries more than 60 channels, including AMC, ViacomCBS, Discovery, and A+E Networks, Deadline reports.The departure of TVision also now makes Philo the cheapest monthly option for streaming content compared to competitors like SlingTV and Hulu. The college-campus-targeted service, which launched in 2017 and starts at $20 per month, will cost just $10 each month after the discount. And for more news from the biggest name in the streaming game, check out If You're Sharing a Netflix Account, the Service Has a New Warning for You.

  • H&M releases new statement following Xinjiang controversy, says China is a 'very important market'

    The fashion retailer released a new statement dated March 31, that said that China was a "very important market."

  • Woman killed after shooting gun in Indonesia's police HQ

    A woman entered Indonesia's National Police Headquarters in Jakarta and fired a gun at several officers before being shot dead by police, in the latest militant attack in the world’s most populous Muslim nation, officials said. Authorities had earlier imposed a counterterrorism crackdown and were on heightened alert for possible attacks against police and places of worship following a suicide bombing during Palm Sunday Mass at a Roman Catholic cathedral on Sulawesi island which wounded at least 20 people. Television video on Wednesday showed a woman wearing a long black robe and a blue veil walking near a parking lot at the police headquarters toward the police chief’s office building.

  • Clippers are considering signing DeMarcus Cousins for depth at center

    The Clippers are considering signing veteran center DeMarcus Cousins, who was released by the Houston Rockets last month.

  • Deliveroo dives 30% as IPO flops

    About as well received as a cold takeaway...Deliveroo shares made their market debut Wednesday (March 31), and promptly plunged as much as 30%.The float had valued the company at 7.6 billion pounds, or close to $10.5 billion. But Deliveroo lost $3.1 billion of its value within minutes of the market open.That made it one of the biggest debut falls for a major company on the London market for years.A number of major UK fund managers - including Aviva and Aberdeen Standard Life - had said they would avoid investing in the British company.They were put off by a share structure that gives outsize voting rights to founder Will Shu. They also cited the firm's gig economy business model, which has drawn criticism over workers' rights. The IPO was London's biggest since Glencore in May 2011, and the biggest tech float ever on the London Stock Exchange.Now the disappointing open could be a blow to UK finance minister Rishi Sunak - who has aimed to attract more tech firms to London.One analyst told Reuters it could also hurt the market for IPOs in the UK and Europe.

  • China formalises sweeping electoral shake-up for Hong Kong, demands loyalty

    China finalised a sweeping overhaul of Hong Kong's electoral system on Tuesday, drastically curbing democratic representation in the city as authorities seek to ensure "patriots" rule the global financial hub. The measures are part of Beijing's efforts to consolidate its increasingly authoritarian grip over its freest city following the imposition of a national security law in June, which critics see as a tool to crush dissent. The changes would see the number of directly elected representatives fall and the number of Beijing-approved officials rise in an expanded legislature, Xinhua news agency reported.

  • Reversing Trump, Pentagon releases new transgender policies

    The Pentagon on Wednesday swept away Trump-era policies that largely banned transgender people from serving in the military, issuing new rules that offer them wider access to medical care and assistance with gender transition. The new department regulations allow transgender people who meet military standards to enlist and serve openly in their self-identified gender, and they will be able to get medically necessary transition-related care authorized by law, chief Pentagon spokesman John Kirby told reporters during a briefing. The changes come after a two-month Pentagon review aimed at developing guidelines for the new policy, which was announced by President Joe Biden just days after he took office in January.

  • MVJ: Kiké Hernández's jersey outsells Mike Trout's

    Despite all the fanfare surrounding MVP Mike Trout, another Los Angeles baseball star, Kiké Hernández, now with the Boston Red Sox, passed him in MLB jersey sales.

  • EU commissioner holds migration talks with Greek officials

    The European Union’s home affairs commissioner was meeting Tuesday with Greece’s prime minister and foreign minister, a day after touring two of the eastern islands in the Aegean Sea most heavily affected by migration into Europe. The EU is currently working on a new migration pact to tackle the issue of asylum-seekers wanting to enter the bloc. Refugee rights groups have slammed the bloc's migration policies as inhumane.

  • Fact check: Images show beaches in Greece, not Georgia

    A viral post falsely claims to show images of Tanner's Beach in Georgia. The photos actually portray different beaches in Greece.

  • Beyond the pandemic: London tourism braces for slow recovery

    The cobblestones are deserted at the Tower of London. England’s top paid attraction, which normally draws more than 3 million visitors a year, has been closed for all but a dozen weeks since the pandemic began and international tourism to London came to an almost-complete standstill. The quiet has been surreal for Amanda Clark, one of the Tower’s famous resident guards known as Yeoman Warders, or Beefeaters.

  • Glastonbury: Jorja Smith, Coldplay and Haim to play Worthy Farm livestream

    A string of big names will perform live at Worthy Farm, after this summer's festival was cancelled.

  • Dr. Daniel Kuritzkes on vaccines in young people, vaccine hesitancy and death rates

    Dr. Daniel Kuritzkes, chief of the division of infectious diseases at Brigham and Women's Hospital, answers COVID-19 questions vaccine efficacy in young people, vaccine hesitancy and death rates.

  • What's on TV Thursday: 'A Million Little Things'; MLB returns

    What's on TV tonight, Thursday, April 1: "A Million Little Things" on ABC; MLB opening day; and more