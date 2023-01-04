Officer warns driver of car linked to Idaho deaths

Reuters Videos
STORY: Bryan Kohberger, 28, was taken into custody last week in Monroe County in eastern Pennsylvania, where he was visiting family. Kohberger has been working toward a criminal justice PhD degree at Washington State University, located near the University of Idaho campus.Kohberger is the prime suspect in stabbings that shocked the small college town of Moscow in northwestern Idaho, where the four victims - three women and one man - were found dead on the morning of Nov. 13.Kohberger faces four counts of first-degree murder and felony burglary, and a court order says his transfer to Idaho must occur within 10 days.Authorities in Pennsylvania and Idaho are discussing his transport, Pennsylvania State Police Major Christopher Paris said at a news conference, but the timing remained unclear.