Officer wounded, two suspects fatally shot during traffic stop in Wadena County

Paul Walsh, Star Tribune
·1 min read

Two suspects were fatally shot and an officer was wounded following a traffic stop Saturday night in Wadena County, according to emergency dispatch audio.

The incident occurred near Sebeka around 9 p.m., according to dispatch audio.

No other details were immediately available, but the state Bureau of Criminal Apprehension has been notified.

This is at least the third fatal shooting involving law enforcement in Minnesota in the last week.

A gunman in Duluth fatally shot a police K-9 during a daylong standoff with law enforcement and was shot and killed by police late Friday afternoon.

And a suspect was shot to death by police after a 40-mile highway pursuit that began in Blaine last weekend. A second man was charged Tuesday in that case, in which a police K-9 was also wounded.

Paul Walsh • 612-673-4482

