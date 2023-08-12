Officer writes Cobb girl a ticket for ‘being too cute’

A Cobb County girl now has a record of being “too cute.”

Last month, Officer Tyler Selvia was on the scene of a SWAT incident in Kennesaw when a little girl approached him with a cold bottle of water.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Officer Selvia told the little girl he didn’t have any police stickers to thank her, so he wrote her a ticket instead.

“You know what you’re being charged with? Being too cute and having the bluest eyes I’ve seen all day,” Officer Selvia can be heard saying in newly released body camera footage.

TRENDING STORIES:

It’s unclear what incident police were working in the area, but they say it was a particularly hot day, so they are grateful for the little girl’s kindness.

“We hope she will keep [the ticket] forever,” the police department wrote.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS: