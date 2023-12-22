How officers apprehended escapee in Gaston County

Shannon Galloway

Law enforcement said a man who escaped from a Gaston County prison Thursday has been captured in Bessemer City.

Officers were looking in Gastonia for 51-year-old Shannon Thomas Galloway, according to the North Carolina Department of Adult Correction. He was seen climbing over the fence at Gaston Correctional Center around 10:30 a.m. Thursday.

He allegedly stole a vehicle from Walmart in Gastonia, which local law enforcement spotted in Bessemer City. Following a pursuit, he surrendered at about 6:20 p.m. at East Virginia Avenue and North 8th Street in Bessemer City.

Galloway was serving a two-year sentence for larceny as a minimum-custody offender at the prison. He was scheduled to be released on May 8.

