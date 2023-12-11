Officers arrest 15 on charges related to sex trafficking

Central Alabama law enforcement agencies have teamed up to arrest 15 people in connection with sex trafficking, the agencies announced Monday.

“The Sheriff’s Office takes sexual related crimes seriously and we will continue to work with our law enforcement partners to relentlessly pursue individuals who prey on our children and jeopardize the safety of our community.” Assistant Chief Deputy Wesley Richerson said in an email.

Officers arrested the following people and charged them with first-degree attempted human trafficking, electronic solicitation of a child and traveling to meet a child for an unlawful sex act. They are at the Montgomery County jail.

Leon Johnson, 50

Malik Hazama, 36

Key Darine Dashun Coley, 28

Jesus Alejandro Lopez-Vicente, 32

Jalen Miller, 22

Anthony Allen, 22

Jordan Addison Dukes, 30

James Earl Ellis, III 28

Robert Anthony Lusco Jr. 56

Quentin Lamar Jones, 26

Johnny Lee Timmons, 29

Flanzy Lee Harris, 43

Al’Shon Tupactre Latrell Walker, 21

Jarvis Frost, 25

Charity Devontay Wright, 24

The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office partnered with the U.S. Marshals Service, the Montgomery County District Attorney's Office and the Montgomery Police Department. They arrested the 15 people Thursday and Friday.

Alex Gladden is the Montgomery Advertiser's public safety reporter. She can be reached at agladden@gannett.com or on Twitter @gladlyalex.

This article originally appeared on Montgomery Advertiser: Sheriff's office releases names of 15 charged with sex crimes