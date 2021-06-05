Officers make arrest in Friday shooting in Tampa

TAMPA — A man was arrested Friday night in connection to a shooting that left one person dead, Tampa police announced Saturday.

Timothy Fulgiam Weeks, 46, was arrested on charges of first-degree murder and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

The shooting happened at about 2:45 p.m. near the intersection of Rome Avenue and Main Street in West Tampa. Officers responded to the area after receiving a call about gunshots and found the adult victim. The person, whose name, gender and age were not released, was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Weeks was being held without bail Saturday in the Hillsborough County jail.