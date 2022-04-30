Officers make arrest in Lone Oak for possession of methamphetamine, weapons

Apr. 29—The Hunt County Sheriff's Office and Lone Oak Police Department teamed up Thursday to conduct the arrest of an individual who allegedly was found with narcotics and weapons.

According to the Sheriff's Office:

On April 28 the Hunt County Sheriff's Office along with the Lone Oak Police Department served a narcotics search warrant in the 600 block of Gladys Street in Lone Oak. The warrant resulted from a monthlong joint investigation by the Hunt County Sheriff's Office and Lone Oak Police Department.

An officer with the Lone Oak Police Department conducted a traffic stop in the 7300 block of FM 513 on the suspect in this investigation. Jacob Romell of Lone Oak was arrested on suspicion of possessing a controlled substance. Upon serving the search warrant of Romell's home, officers located alleged methamphetamine, marijuana, firearms, large quantities of ammunition and drug paraphernalia associated with selling narcotics.

Sheriff Terry Jones would like to commend his investigators and the Lone Oak Police Department in their efforts and hard work in helping to get narcotics off the streets and out of our neighborhoods."

Romell, 36, was in custody Friday morning at the Hunt County Detention Center in lieu of $50,000 bond.

It was not immediately known if Romell has an attorney or would be seeking the appointment of a defense counsel by filing a writ of habeas corpus with the Hunt County district courts.