Officers arrest man accused of discharging a firearm in Merced neighborhood

A man was arrested over the weekend in Merced, accused of illegally firing a gun with the shots heard by nearby police officers.

About 7:43 p.m. Saturday, officers were conducting a DUI investigation near Q and West 12th streets, according to a Merced Police Department news release. During the investigation, the officers reported hearing three gunshots near their location.

Officers went to the backyard of a residence in the 1000 block of West 12th Street, where they said they saw Erik Lomeli, 30, walking away from a gun on top of a metal drum, according to the release.

The officers said they detained Lomeli and located three casings on the ground near the firearm. According to police, Lomeli admitted to firing the gun into the ground and he was arrested on suspicion of negligent discharge of a firearm.

Officers seized the registered firearm as evidence, according to the release.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Officer Zazueta at 209-388-7783 or zazuetat@cityofmerced.org.

Some crimes can be reported through the Merced Police Department website and anonymous tips can be submitted by calling 209-385-4725.

Anonymous tips also can be submitted through mercedareacrimestoppers.org/.