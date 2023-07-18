Officers arrest man accused of swinging large knife around, threatening people in Bellevue

Bellevue officers arrested a man accused of swinging around a large knife and threatening people inside a Factoria business.

Police said it happened in the 3900 block of Factoria Boulevard. The man walked into a parking lot and then officers found him inside a business nearby.

The Bellevue Police Department said officers surrounded the man as he barricaded himself in a bathroom. Officers were able to talk to him through the closed door and tried to talk him down.

Around 15 minutes later, police said the man eventually opened the door and gave up. He was medically screened by the Bellevue Fire Department. Police also collected evidence.

One of the people who reported the man was able to identify him as the suspect and he was booked into the King County Jail for investigation of assault.



