Officers arrest man accused of using knife during armed robbery at Merced Dollar Tree

A Merced man was arrested Tuesday allegedly stealing items and pulling a knife on employees at a Merced business, according to police.

Officers responded to the Dollar Tree, 1778 West Olive Ave., just after 12 p.m. Tuesday, for a report of robbery, according to Merced police Lt. Emily Foster.

Authorities said the suspect Rafe Ramsey, 29, of Merced, allegedly stole items from the business when the power went out in the store.

Police said Ramsey was leaving the business with items, believed to be less than $20 in value, when he reportedly pulled a silver folding knife on two employees who confronted him. Ramsey was located about two hours later at a Panda Express, according to Foster.

“The suspect was located wearing the exact clothing matching the video surveillance at Dollar Tree,” said Foster.

According to police, neither the knife nor the stolen items were recovered. No injuries were reported to the Dollar Tree employees.

Authorities said Ramsey was arrested on suspicion of felony armed robbery and later released to the care of Mercy Medical Center for treatment as he was possibly under the influence of fentanyl.

Anyone with information regarding the alleged crime is asked to contact the Merced Police Department non-emergency line at 209-385-6905 and ask for Officer Farmer.