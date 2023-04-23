Officers arrest man, seize gun during citywide probation and parole searches in Merced

A man on parole was arrested Saturday after officers found a firearm during searches in Merced, according to authorities.

The Merced Police Department and Merced County Probation teamed up to conduct 20 probation and parole searches in Merced, according to a police social media post.

During a search in the 3200 block of Fairfax Court, officers found a .38 caliber revolver as well as ammunition. According to authorities, the resident at that location was identified as 27-year-old Jeremiah Espinoza. Police said Espinoza is a known gang member and he was arrested and booked into Merced County Jail on suspicion of felony parole violation, possession of a firearm and possession of ammunition by a prohibited person, according to jail records.

Merced police and Gang Unit officers have recovered 25 firearms so far this month from people prohibited from possessing them, through proactive enforcement, according to authorities.

Anyone with information regarding illegal firearm possession, sales, or manufacturing, is asked to contact Merced Police Officer Justin Saldivar at 209-388-7735 or saldivarj@cityofmerced.org. Some crimes can be reported through the Merced Police Department website and anonymous tips can be submitted by calling 209-385-4725.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted to law enforcement through the Merced Area Crime Stoppers website.