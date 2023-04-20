Officers arrest man and woman for allegedly driving into several cars on Mukilteo Speedway

Officers arrested a man and woman after they allegedly hit multiple cars while driving recklessly on the Mukilteo Speedway.

Around 10 a.m. Thursday morning officers went to the 11400 Block of Mukilteo Speedway. As they were approaching a car, it sped away and hit another car in the parking lot, said the Mukilteo Police Department.

Police said the car drove recklessly south on Mukilteo Speedway and hit several more cars.

The occupants got out of the car and a woman was detained immediately. The man that was driving ran but was detained after a brief foot chase.

Officers investigated and developed probable cause and arrested the man for vehicular assault, hit and run, DUI, eluding, resisting arrest, making a false or misleading statement, obstructing law enforcement, and other violations. The woman was arrested for obstructing law enforcement.

“The incident and investigation caused several lanes of traffic near Mukilteo Speedway and Beverly Park Road to be closed for a period of time. We appreciate everyone’s patience while we investigated,” said the MPD.