Officers arrest suspect after chase of stolen U-Haul between Caddo Mills and Rockwall

May 15—A Tennessee man was arrested Saturday after leading law enforcement officers on a chase from Caddo Mills to Rockwall in a U-Haul truck which had been stolen out of Michigan.

The Caddo Mills Police Department reported Jovan Harper, 31, of Memphis, Tenn. was being held in the Rockwall County Jail as of Saturday afternoon.

A patrol officer with the department reportedly spotted the truck driving erratically on westbound Interstate 30 and caught up to the vehicle. Harper exited the highway at FM 1565 and pulled into an Exxon station. The officer did a check of the truck's registration and was alerted it had been stolen out of Holland,Mich.

Harper then returned to the interstate with the officer in pursuit, requesting assistance from other agencies. Harper continued fleeing into Rockwall, made a U-turn at Dalrock Road took the Highway 205 exit, where he abandoned the truck and began running through a neighborhood behind the Walmart. Officers located Harper inside a residence and took him into custody.

A search of the truck located marijuana, identification and bank cards and tax information for other individuals and numerous electronic devices that may have been stolen.

Harper was booked into the Rockwall County Jail on charges of criminal trespass of a habitation and an outstanding postal warrant for theft.

Harper is also facing charges from the Caddo Mills Police Department for possession of marijuana, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, evading arrest/detention with a motor vehicle and possession of marijuana.

The investigation is still ongoing and Harper may still be facing additional charges, according to the statement from Caddo Mills Police Chief Kimbre Collier.

"I am very proud of my officer's commitment to the citizens of Caddo Mills and always being proactive to deter crime," Collier said. "I would also like to thank the Rockwall Police Department, Rockwall County Sheriff's Department, the Texas Department of Public Safety and the Hunt County Sheriff's Department for their assistance."