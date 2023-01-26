Officers arrest woman accused of killing baby

On Tuesday, Centralia police officers arrested a woman for allegedly killing an eight-month-old baby in December.

On Dec. 22, 2022, Centralia police officers arrived at a house after it was reported that the baby was unconscious and not breathing. The baby was transported to Providence Centralia Hospital, but could not be saved.

Centralia police detectives began to investigate and found that the baby died from blunt force trauma to the head and sustained multiple injuries.

The suspect, a 31-year-old woman from Olympia, was arrested and put into the Lewis County Jail for alleged homicide by abuse.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Centralia Police Department at 360-330-7680.



