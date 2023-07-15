Officers ask for public help to find missing, endangered VA toddler

Officers with the Virginia State Police and Virginia Beach City Police Departments are asking for public assistance in finding a missing three-year-old girl who may be in danger.

Police say they got a call for the missing girl around 9 a.m. on Friday. The missing child’s name is Samalea Monet Daniels; she is a Black female with brown eyes and black hair. She is two feet, ten inches tall, and weighs 25 pounds, according to the police. There is no description of the clothes she was wearing, but she is believed to be in danger and was last seen at her grandmother’s Virginia Beach home.

Law enforcement believes Samalea Daniels is with her mother, 29-year-old Tianna Mila Daniels.

Police say Tianna Daniels is a five-foot-six-inch Black female with hazel eyes and brown hair. No description was given for the clothes she was wearing last.

Officers believe they may be driving in a gray 2011 Ford Escape with Virginia plates that read: N4M45T3.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Virginia Beach City Police Department at 757-385-5000.

