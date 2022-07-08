Officers asking for help finding third suspect in double homicide just south of Wichita

The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help locating a third suspect in Saturday’s double homicide that officers thank is drug-related.

Officers have already arrested 42-year-old David Baeza and 43-year-old Joseph Ponse in the killings. On Friday morning, the sheriff’s office said in a news release that they were looking for 42-year-old Hieu Trong Luong, also known as Sunny.

Anyone who knows Luong’s location should call 911 or Crime Stoppers, where callers can remain anonymous, at 316 267- 2111.

All three men have been charged in Sedgwick County District Court. The charges are in the deaths of 43-year-old Saren Negrete-Perez of California and Gerardo Ruvalcaba-Ulloa, according to officials and court records.

Officers were called to a shooting around 5:15 a.m. Saturday in the 4300 block of South Rock Road. A 911 caller said he was shot several times, including in the “face, head and arms,” according to emergency communications.

Baeza was injured in the shooting and was booked into jail after being released from the hospital, the sheriff’s office said.

Baeza has been charged with two counts of voluntary manslaughter, according to court documents, and Ponse was charged with intentional and premeditated attempted first-degree murder. Luong has also been charged with intentional and premeditated attempted first-degree murder as well as criminal possession of a firearm by a felon, records show.