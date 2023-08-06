Officers assaulted during Valdosta traffic stop

Aug. 6—VALDOSTA — A traffic stop resulted in a felony charge for a Lowndes County resident, according to a Valdosta Police Department statement released late last week.

At 10:13 p.m., June 30, a police officer stopped a car for defective equipment along the 600 block of Vallotton Drive, police said.

The driver began arguing with the officer; when the officer asked to see his driver's license, the driver would not provide it or identify himself, police said.

The driver refused to get out of the vehicle and began kicking at the officer. He kicked the officer in the hip, resulting in the officer ordering him out the car with his taser, police said.

Once out of the car, the driver kept resisting the officer; when a backup officer arrived, the driver struck her in the jaw, police said.

The suspect — described as a 40-year-old Lowndes County resident — is charged with felony obstruction of an officer, misdemeanor obstruction of an officer and two misdemeanor traffic offenses, police said.

"If this offender would have just cooperated with our officer, he could have driven away with a traffic citation. Instead, he assaulted two officers and physically resisted arrest. ... His actions escalated the situation that resulted in an arrest," Police Chief Leslie Manahan said in the statement.

Terry Richards is the senior reporter for The Valdosta Daily Times.