Officers find body in bushes near a Miramar apartment while searching for missing teenager

Miramar police officers were searching an apartment complex Tuesday afternoon for a missing 18-year-old when they discovered a body in the bushes, according to police.

Authorities did not say whether the remains were that of the unidentified young man.

Tania Rues, a Miramar police spokeswoman, said the family reported the teen missing Sunday night from apartments in the 2200 block of Sherman Circle North. She noted she could not identify the teen, citing Marsy’s Law.

Family and friends identified the teen as Dwight Grant, WPLG Local 10 reported.

When the young man didn’t show up for school Monday, Rues said they grew more concerned.

At about 2 p.m. Tuesday, officers were “canvassing” the complex when they found what appeared to be blood outside the building. They then discovered the body.

Rues added that the Medical Examiner’s Office will now determine the identity and cause of death.

“We are requesting individuals who may have information to call Crime Stoppers,” she said.

Broward Crime Stoppers can be reached at 954-493-TIPS (8477).