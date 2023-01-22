Officer's body cam footage released from deadly Mt. Juliet incident

Jan. 21—In November, a Mt. Juliet Police Department officer was involved in a fatal shooting incident.

On Wednesday afternoon, the body cam footage from that incident was released.

Eric Jermaine Allen, 39, lost his life in an officer-involved shooting on Nov. 2. The incident began with a traffic stop that took place on Mt. Juliet Road, just north of its intersection with Central Pike.

At around 11 p.m. that night, the Sgt. Josh Lo leaned into the vehicle and ultimately entered the vehicle through the passenger side door when Allen moved into the driver's side and began to drive off with Lo inside.

The vehicle traveled several hundred feet, with Lo repeatedly attempting to get Allen to stop the car, through requests, warnings and a taser deployment. The car stopped after a shot was fired, and officers attempted life-saving efforts before Allen succumbed to his injuries.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has finished collecting all evidence and passed those materials over to the District Attorney General's Office, which is waiting to receive the final documents to begin the review process.

"Once we get all of those documents in our possession, I'll sit down with a team of senior prosecutors, and we'll review the entire case," District Attorney General Jason Lawson said. "Then, we'll make decisions at that point in time."

When the officer-involved shooting first occurred, there was immediately requests from news outlets for the body cam footage to be released.

"At that time, I told the news outlets that it was too premature in the investigation to release the body camera footage," Lawson said. "At that point, I didn't want to do anything by releasing that body camera footage and having that displayed that would compromise the investigation in any way."

Lawson also said that delay in releasing the footage was out of respect to the family, whom he felt should have the opportunity to view it before seeing it on a news network.