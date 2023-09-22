Officers called to welfare check in Kansas City’s Northland find woman dead with injuries

A woman was found dead in her home in Kansas City’s Northland Friday after an employer called authorities concerned that she had missed a day of work, according to Kansas City police.

Police responded to the call for a welfare check just after 10:30 a.m. in the 7900 block of North Forest Avenue, according to Officer Alayna Gonzalez, a spokeswoman for the department.

Investigators were told by the caller that one of her employees had missed work in what was considered “unusual behavior,” Gonzalez said. Police spoke with the missing employee’s family and gained entry into the woman’s home.

They found the woman inside the home suffering from unknown bodily injuries. She was declared dead at the scene.

Police talk with each other at the scene of a potential homicide on the 7900 block of N. Forest Avenue on Friday, Sept. 22, 2023, in Kansas City. The investigating is being handled as a homicide after investigators found a deceased adult female inside of a home with bodily trauma, police said.

Homicide detectives were gathering evidence and speaking to witnesses Friday.

Authorities were asking anyone who was around the area or may have heard something related to the case to call 816-234-5043 or the anonymous TIPS hotline. There is a reward of $25,000 for information submitted through the hotline that leads to an arrest.

Records kept by the Star show the homicide is the 143rd reported in Kansas City in 2023. This year there have been 180 total homicides across the metro area, records show.