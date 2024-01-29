Officers need canoe to catch man accused of threatening to kill ex, Michigan cops say

A 32-year-old man threatened to kill his ex-girlfriend and her boyfriend, police say, and tracking the man down took Michigan authorities into a swamp in the middle of the night.

Eaton County Dispatch received a 911 call at 2 a.m. on Jan. 26, according to Michigan State Police. Police located the man fleeing into Thornapple River using a K-9 unit and the Eaton County Drone Unit.

Responding cops used a canoe to catch the man in the river near Vermontville and took him into custody, state police said. He was taken to the hospital to be treated for hypothermia and intoxication.

He was booked in Eaton County Jail on Sunday after he was released from the hospital, police said.

The man was charged with resisting and obstructing police, reckless driving and open intoxicants in a motor vehicle, Michigan State Police First District said in a post on X, formerly Twitter. He had not yet been arraigned as of early Jan. 29.

Eaton Rapids Police Department will also have additional charges against the man, according to Michigan State Police. Those charges are not yet listed.

Vermontville is about 110 miles west of Detroit.

