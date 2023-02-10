Officers charged in fatal arrest of Tyre Nichols to have prior cases investigated: report

The five Memphis police officers charged in the death of Tyre Nichols — who were part of the now disbanded Scorpion unit — will have all of their prior cases investigated, multiple outlets reported on Thursday.

“The office will review all prior cases – closed and pending,” Shelby County District Attorney Steven Mulroy said in a statement, according to CNN.

The five officers — Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley, Emmitt Martin III, Desmond Mills Jr. and Justin Smith — were fired for their role in Nichols’s arrest last month and later charged with second-degree murder.

They also face charges for aggravated assault, aggravated kidnapping, official misconduct and official oppression.

Nichols, a 29-year-old Black man, was pulled over on suspicion of reckless driving on Jan. 7. During the traffic stop, Nichols was severely beaten and later died from his injuries.

While the five officers are the only to face charges so far, the Memphis Police Department fired a sixth officer and suspended a seventh who were involved in the arrest.

The Memphis Fire Department also terminated two emergency medical technicians (EMTs) and a lieutenant. The two EMTs have also had their licenses suspended by the Tennessee Emergency Medical Services Board.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to The Hill.