Officers Charged in George Floyd's Death Not Likely to Present United Front

MINNEAPOLIS — Two of the former police officers charged with aiding and abetting in the killing of George Floyd turned on the senior officer accused in the case, making for an extraordinary court appearance Thursday afternoon. A third officer was cooperating with authorities, a sign that the four fired officers would not be presenting a united front.

Facing 40 years in prison and a bail of at least $750,000, former officers Thomas Lane and J. Alexander Kueng, both rookies, blamed Derek Chauvin, the senior officer at the scene and a training officer, their lawyers said in court. The lawyer for Tou Thao, another former officer charged in the case, said his client had cooperated with investigators before they arrested Chauvin.

Chauvin, a white 19-year veteran, was captured on a graphic video on May 25 kneeling for almost nine minutes on the neck of Floyd, who was African American, as the other three officers aided in the arrest.

Chauvin, 44, who did not appear in court Thursday, faces the most serious charges of the four men — second-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

In cases of excessive force, it is not common for officers to break ranks, or cross what is often called the blue wall of silence. But little about this case is typical: Floyd’s death has unleashed a movement, with demonstrations in more than 150 American cities against police brutality and systemic racism.

The hearing — which unfolded blocks from where Floyd was being remembered in a packed, emotional memorial service — was sparsely attended because of threats from the coronavirus. Lawyers for the defendants were flanked by National Guard soldiers and Hennepin County sheriff’s deputies as they entered the courthouse. Judge Paul R. Scoggin and lawyers, when they addressed the court, were the only ones who did not wear masks. All three defendants wore orange jumpsuits and light blue surgical masks.

Earl Gray, the lawyer representing Lane, 37, told the court that Chauvin was a training officer for new officers. He said that the day Floyd died was Lane’s fourth day on the force.

“They’re required to call him ‘Sir,’” Gray told the court. “He has 20 years’ experience. What is my client supposed to do but to follow what the training officer said? Is that aiding and abetting a crime?”

Throughout the hearing, Lane kept looking over at seven people who were there to support him.

Tom Plunkett, the lawyer representing Kueng, 26, said Chauvin was his client’s main training officer. Though police records show that Kueng had become a police officer in December, he was only on his third shift as a full-fledged officer when Floyd was killed, Plunkett said.

The lawyer also argued that Kueng, who is African American, and Lane, who is white, had tried to stop Chauvin.

“At multiple times, Mr. Kueng and Mr. Lane directed their attention to that 19-year veteran and said, ‘You shouldn’t do this,’” Plunkett said.

Eric Nelson, a lawyer for Chauvin, declined to comment on what the lawyers for the other former officers said at Thursday’s hearing.

Plunkett specializes in defending police officers accused of crimes. But during the hearing he suggested that the Minneapolis Police Department had lost its way.

“The events of this case are horrific. The tragedy that flows from those events continues to grow,” Plunkett said. “I’m asking the court to set bail on the individual, on the person, and not on an institution that has lost its guidance.”