Officers charged with murder of inmate will stay in jail, but separated from others

The three Dade Correctional Institution officers accused of murdering an inmate will be held without a bond, a judge ruled on Friday.

Ronald Connor, 24, Christopher Rolon, 29, and Kirk Walton, 34, made their first court appearances via closed-circuit TV from a Miami-Dade jail. The group is charged with second-degree murder, conspiracy, aggravated battery of an elderly adult and cruel treatment of a detainee.

None of the corrections officers who attended Friday morning’s Zoom hearing in masks and wearing protective vests, said much during a brief court appearance before Miami-Dade Circuit Court Judge Mindy Glazer.

Attorneys representing Walton and Rolon didn’t fight the charges. Connor, who said he was in the process of hiring a private attorney, was appointed a public defender. Glazer noted that the suspects would have to be separated and secured from the general jail population. The trio are expected to be arraigned in three weeks.

The Friday morning appearance was one day after they were charged with the February beating death of 60-year-old Ronald Gene Ingram.

State agents say the three fatally beat Ingram after he threw a cup of urine at one of the officers, then placed the inmate into a prison van for transport to a facility upstate. Ingram was discovered dead inside the transport van during a stop at the Florida Women’s Reception Center in Ocala.

An autopsy revealed that Ingram suffered extensive bruising and a punctured lung caused internal bleeding, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement said in a news release on Thursday.

The arrest warrants detailing the evidence remain sealed. Officials plan to detail the case at a news conference on Friday afternoon at the Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office.

Dade Correctional, located in a rural zone about 40 miles south of downtown Miami, has been one of the state’s most problematic prisons. The Miami Herald detailed the facility’s “transitional care unit” that houses mentally ill inmates, where inmates have complained about officers refusing to give them food or putting laxative and urine in their meals. Ingram was housed there before his death.