Officers chase fugitive across Forsyth

Dec. 30—KERNERSVILLE — Law enforcement officers from multiple agencies captured a fugitive from Virginia after a high-speed chase that started late Thursday in Kernersville.

At 11:30 p.m. Kernersville Police Department officers went to Bagley Drive looking for Lucas Donley — a fugitive from the Martinsville area who was believed to be there — and found a blue Kia Forte parked in a wooded area that matched the description of Donley's vehicle.

When officers approached the car, it sped away. Officers pursued the car on what Kernersville police called "an extensive chase" that also involved the Winston-Salem Police Department, Forsyth County Sheriff's Office, N.C. State Highway Patrol and the Davie County Sheriff's Office. It ended at the Davie-Forsyth County line, where Donley was stopped and taken into custody without further incident, Kernersville police said.

No officers or members of the public were injured during the chase, police said.

Donley is wanted by Virginia authorities on numerous charges involving allegations of a sexual assault on a 6-year-old.

The child's parents told investigators they had left the child in Donley's care at a hotel in Martinsville and learned when they returned that the child had been molested, the Henry County Sheriff's Office told Virginia media outlets. The parents immediately called police, and Donley sped off in his car, soon pursued at high speed by multiple officers.

He now also faces multiple other charges by the Kernersville Police Department as a result of the chase.

He was being held at the Forsyth County Detention Center in Winston-Salem awaiting extradition to Virginia.