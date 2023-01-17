Officers find cocaine during traffic stop

Jan. 16—Forgetting to use a turn sign helped land two men in jail on felony drug charges last week.

According to an Odessa Police Department report, narcotics detectives pulled over a Chevrolet SUV around 5 p.m. Wednesday when the driver, Lindsay Hernandez-Marrero, failed to signal from a stopped position.

Hernandez-Marrero gave detectives permission to search the Chevy and they found more than 31 grams of cocaine under the front passenger seat and when they searched the Whitaker Avenue house he had just left, they found another nine grams of the drug, according to the report.

Hernandez-Marrero and the homeowner, Hector Montano, were each arrested on suspicion of manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance, a first-degree felony punishable by five years to life in prison.

Hernandez-Marrero remained in the Ector County jail Monday on a $60,000 surety bond and an Immigration and Customs Enforcement hold. Montano was released Thursday after posting a $60,000 surety bond.