‘Officers collapsed from aerosolized fentanyl’: Concerns over K-9s not trained to detect the drug

3
Briseida Holguin
·1 min read

While fentanyl overdoses soar to record levels, concerns have grown over the fact that police K-9s in Washington aren’t actually trained to detect the drug.

This week state representatives discussed House Bill 1635, which calls for police K-9s to be trained to detect fentanyl.

“Fentanyl is an epidemic at all odds with safety and people in Washington state, and this particular drug, I think if not for the COVID epidemic, would be the number one epidemic across the state,” said WA State Rep. Gina Mosbrucker for District 14.

The bill calls for training standards to be developed by the Criminal Justice Training Commission by Dec. 1, 2024.

The Washington Association of Sheriffs and Police Chiefs has said it supports the bill.

“We’ve had officers both in Washington and in other states that have simply collapsed while in contact with somebody because of aerosolized fentanyl coming out of somebody’s car,” said James McMahan, policy director for the association.

This year King County has already reported 64 fentanyl-related deaths. Last year the county reported 699 deaths, a tremendous jump from 2021 with 385 deaths.

Right now, law enforcement K-9s are only trained to detect meth, heroin and cocaine.

Over in Chelan County the jail has started training one of their dogs, Kait.

This is an issue that is affecting the jail, last study I heard is that we had 72% of our inmates coming into the correctional facility with fentanyl in their system,” said Chelan County Sheriff Mike Morrison.

Last year Chelan County correctional officers found 50 fentanyl pills on a man booked into the jail prior to Kait’s training.

The bill is in the beginning stages. It still needs to go through the House and Senate floor.

Recommended Stories

  • After fake cops attempt to pull people over, Dallas police have tips for drivers

    If you’re being pulled over by an unmarked vehicle and think the person might not be a real officer, follow these tips including calling 911.

  • Two Seattle teens allegedly committed crimes and then unknowingly drove to officers

    Seattle police arrested two teenagers for allegedly having a gun and driving a stolen car early Saturday morning in South Beacon Hill, according to the Seattle Police Department. At 5:18 a.m., two officers were in the car on the way to join another two officers who had already arrived at a disturbance on 38th Avenue South. The two officers, on their way, saw a Hyundai with no lights on running a red light near Holly Park Drive South and South Myrtle Place.

  • US military cautious that Chinese spy flight had 'potential for explosives to detonate and destroy' balloon

    As the U.S. military recovers debris from the Chinese spy flight that was shot down on Saturday, officials are cautious of the "potential for explosives to detonate and destroy the balloon," NORAD chief Gen. Glen VanHerck said.

  • WazirX Calls Binance Allegations 'False and Misleading,' Plans to Seek Recourse

    Indian cryptocurrency exchange WazirX has said "allegations made by Binance in their blog are false and unsubstantiated," according to a blog post published on Tuesday.

  • Father of 2 missing children allegedly abducted by their mom speaks out

    A father of two missing children allegedly abducted by their mother who were found nearly a year later in Florida spoke exclusively to NBC News on Monday.

  • Milwaukee police officer shot and killed

    The Milwaukee Police Department confirmed the 37-year-old officer was shot while pursuing a 19-year-old robbery suspect. There was an exchange of gunfire, but the details surrounding the confrontation are unknown at this time.

  • Telenovela Star Pablo Lyle Sentenced To Five Years For Deadly Miami Road Rage Attack

    Telenovela actor Pablo Lyle was sentenced to five years in prison for fatally attacking another man in a Miami road rage incident in 2019. A jury in October convicted the Mexican actor, now 36, of involuntary manslaughter in the 2019 death of Juan Ricardo Hernandez Sr., 63, according to NBC Miami. He could have faced a maximum sentence of 15 years — which Hernandez's family requested. Lyle did also receive eight years of probation, an order to attend conflict resolution management and must serve

  • Los Angeles County passes new gun control measures after Monterey Park mass shooting

    The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors unanimously passed a series of gun control measures Tuesday, including banning the sale of .50 caliber handguns in unincorporated areas. The motions — authored by Board Chair Janice Hahn, Supervisor Hilda L. Solis and Supervisor Lindsey P. Horvath — came in response to the mass shooting at Star Ballroom Dance Studio in Monterey Park on the eve of the Lunar New Year, which resulted in the deaths of 11 people and injuries to nine others. The alleged gunman, 72-year-old Huu Can Tran, also died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound hours later.

  • Arizona school photographer arrested for allegedly sexually exploiting minors: reports

    An Arizona school photographer was arrested last week for allegedly sexually exploiting minors over the internet through a public chat room.

  • Republicans Plot Their Debt Ceiling Showdown Strategy

    Republicans are threatening to use the need to raise the nation’s $31.4 trillion debt limit as leverage in negotiations over the federal budget, with the goal of reducing spending in Washington. Thus far, however, they have not been able to say exactly what it is they want to cut. Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich says Republicans are planning their strategy now. “They’re in the middle of a conversation that is very healthy — lots of members have lots of ideas, and they’re in the process of sor

  • We were sexually assaulted years before Madison Brooks. LSU failed us, too

    In the aftermath of Madison Brooks’ alleged rape and death, former Lousiana State University students and sexual assault survivors Samantha Brennan and Elisabeth Andries tell Andrea Blanco how the school has failed to address rape culture

  • Ex-Memphis police officer texted photo of Tyre Nichols to 5 people after brutal beating, documents say

    Demetrius Haley, a fired Memphis police officer involved in the fatal beating of Tyre Nichols, took photos of the 29-year-old after he was pepper-sprayed, kicked and hit, and texted at least one image to at least five people, new records show.

  • Man chases burglary suspects in dump truck as they run from house, Florida cops say

    The home’s resident called 911 as he followed the suspects and relayed their location to police, cops said.

  • Neo-Nazi Girlfriend Accused of Plotting Power Grid Attack Was Lifelong Radical

    Maryland State Police/Maryland District CourtOne of the neo-Nazi lovers arrested last week for allegedly plotting to shoot up Baltimore power substations and “destroy” the predominantly Black city was described as a lifelong radical who wanted to go out with a bang before dying of kidney failure, her brother told The Daily Beast on Wednesday.Sarah Clendaniel, 34, was arrested along with her long-distance, fellow neo-Nazi boyfriend Brandon Russell on a count of conspiracy to destroy an energy fac

  • Elián González poised to be top Cuban lawmaker decades after Florida deportation

    Boy at center of Clinton-era US-Cuba feud called ‘most worthy of Cuban youth’ by government newspaper

  • I asked ChatGPT to write messages to my Tinder matches. A dating coach said they gave off a 'creepy vibe.'

    A dating coach said ChatGPT's responses were too long and used too many emojis, and warned me to tread lightly when using AI on dating apps.

  • Texas governor announces plan for statewide TikTok ban

    After ordering state agency officials to bar employees from downloading or using TikTok on state-issued devices, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Monday announced a plan for a statewide TikTok ban. Developed by the state’s Department of Public Safety and the Department of Information Resources, the “Model Security Plan for Prohibited Technologies” aims to address the security risks posed by TikTok and other software on both government-issued and personal devices of state employees. TikTok, owned by Beijing-based Bytedance, has long been accused of secretly harvesting user data.

  • Stolen mail found in Chicago hotel room

    Video showed police bringing postal property and electronic devices out of a hotel in the Loop early Tuesday morning. The room was vacant, authorities said.

  • Tracking bug uncovered in flawed Apple iPhone software

    A glitch in Apple's iOS could be compromising your privacy and safety. Kurt "CyberGuy" Knutsson explains what the glitch is and how you can keep yourself safe.

  • What parents should know about fentanyl dangers

    The dangers of the powerful drug fentanyl hit home this week with news of a string of student overdoses in the Dallas suburb of Carrollton. Three students died and six others were hospitalized over a span of just a few months. Keith Brown, the deputy director of the Texas and Oklahoma High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area and a retired DEA executive, says all parents, students, and educators need to know just how potent fentanyl really is. Just one pill can kill.