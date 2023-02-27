Officers, command staff resign after south Georgia police chief arrested by GBI

At the heels of an investigation, several members of a police department are turning in their badges after their police chief was arrested and replaced.

According to the Clinch County Sheriff’s Office, a special city council meeting was held on Saturday to appoint the interim Homerville police chief, James Herndon.

This is after the Georgia Bureau of Investigation arrested the former Chief of Police at the Homerville Police department.

Dearin “Mack” Drury, 40, was arrested for a Feb. 19 incident where he allegedly improperly handled evidence at the department.

The Clinch County Sheriff’s Office reported the incident to the GBI and then began investigating Drury’s alleged misconduct.

On Saturday, Homerville command staff and other police officers turned in their resignations.

After the meeting was over, Clinch County Sheriff Stephen Tinsley took to Facebook to address the resignation of several members of the police force.

In the lengthy post, Tinsley states the newly appointed chief Herndon didn’t have the staff or equipment available able to answer service calls for Homerville.

“He had neither the staff nor the equipment available to handle any calls for service within the City of Homerville. I assured Chief Herndon that the Clinch County Sheriff’s Office will answer calls for service until a resolution can be reached by the city administrators,” Tinsley said.

The sheriff’s office said it will continue to serve all of Clinch County and will not affect how they conduct business.

“We will continue to answer calls and enforce the laws throughout the county, including the City of Homerville,” the sheriff said.

As for Drury, he is facing charges of theft by taking, possession of marijuana, false statements and writing, and violation of oath.

