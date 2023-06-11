Officer's conduct questioned after 'very disturbing' video; he stands by charges in assault case

Jun. 10—FRACKVILLE — The attorney for a Sheppton man jailed for allegedly assaulting an East Union Twp. police officer said he will ask the Schuylkill County District Attorney's Office to withdraw the charges and send "very disturbing" body camera video to the state Attorney General's Office.

The footage from Patrolman Christopher Dimmick shows Dennis J. Antonelli, 43, of 11 W. Brandon St., was wrongfully arrested and did not push the officer as he claimed, Joseph Nahas said Friday in presenting the footage to two members of the media.

Meanwhile, Antonelli remains in Schuylkill County Prison unable to post $20,000 bail four weeks after his May 13 arrest, Nahas said.

Dimmick charged Antonelli with a felony of aggravated assault; one misdemeanor each of resisting arrest, terroristic threats and simple assault; and a summary of harassment.

Nahas said the video from Dimmick from the night of the incident contradicts the information the officer swore to in his affidavit of probable cause and to testimony he gave under oath at Antonelli's preliminary hearing May 25.

"The video tells a different story," Nahas said.

Nahas had pointed out in the preliminary hearing that Dimmick didn't bring the body camera footage to court.

"I didn't feel it was necessary," the officer told Nahas that day.

Despite the video not clearly showing him being pushed, Dimmick said Friday it did happen, and that he stands by his affidavit and hearing testimony.

'Hook him up'

Nahas said he obtained the video through the district attorney's office as part of the discovery process.

For the charge of aggravated assault, Dimmick claimed Antonelli pushed him backward, causing him to almost fall down four steps on the front porch.

Showing the video on a computer screen, Nahas said Antonelli never exited his home and at no time pushed the officer. He said there is no point in the video where Dimmick appears to fall backward.

He said his client politely refused to allow his girlfriend of 14 years, Tiffany Whitenight, inside to get belongings, and that he had a right to do so.

The body cam footage that Nahas provided begins at 9:41 p.m. as Dimmick exits his vehicle. Also present is Shenandoah police Patrolman Hugh Clinton.

Early in the exchange at the front door, Antonelli calls Dimmick a "good guy" and calls him by his first name, Chris.

After about two minutes, Dimmick asks to "give me two seconds" and turns to walk away to talk to Whitenight, who is waiting a distance away at the road. That's when Antonelli says, "Don't knock on my door anymore ... please."

As Minnich remains on the porch, Antonelli repeats that he's not giving the officer a hard time, to which Minnich replies, "Well, you kind of are. I'm asking you to help me out." He suggests Antonelli "be the bigger person" and pleads "just get her some clothes, man," to which Antonelli replies, "No."

The officer also says that because she lives there, his girlfriend has a right to enter and obtain her belongings.

Antonelli at one point says it's his house and his possessions.

Several times during the exchange, responding to Antonelli's questions about what's going on, Dimmick says no one is in trouble.

It's after Antonelli closes the door and turns off the porch light that the officers walk off the porch and Dimmick can be heard whispering to Clinton, "I want to hook him up so f---ing bad, he's so f---ing ...," Nahas said, adding that the last word was inaudible.

Scuffle breaks out

The video shows Dimmick approach Whitenight and tell her if she still wants her belongings he and Clinton will allow her to do that and make sure she is safe.

When they return to the porch with Whitenight, Antonelli can be seen inside and Dimmick tells him, "You have to let her in." Antonelli says "No."

Seconds later Antonelli opens the door and he and Whitenight have a brief exchange.

Dimmick asks if she still wants to get her belongings and she says yes. As the officer moves closer to the door, Antonelli says "You can't come in my house" and Dimmick can be heard saying "Don't put your hand ...," and a scuffle breaks out.

Dimmick enters the house and tries to take Antonelli into custody, repeatedly screaming at him to put his hands behind his back.

After about a minute, they separate and Dimmick again tells Antonelli to put his hands behind his back.

Antonelli asks, "What did I do?" At one point Dimmick says, "I'm going to f...ing spray you."

Antonelli is turned toward his girlfriend when Dimmick pulls him around by the shoulder and shoots pepper spray in his face.

As he's handcuffing Antonelli, who is still resisting, Dimmick is heard saying, "You could have just let her get her stuff; instead you decided to be a f...ing a..hole."

Whitenight tells Antonelli, "Now you're going to jail."

He says, "For what?"

She says, "For pushing a cop."

Dimmick at one point says, "You pushed me."

"I didn't push you," Antonelli replies.

"Yeah, you did," Whitenight says.

At the preliminary hearing, Whitenight testified that she never saw Antonelli put a hand on Dimmick.

Nahas said the incident was a civil matter and that Dimmick had no right to tell Whitenight she was allowed inside. He said his client was not the aggressor and was cordial.

Nahas said he'll ask District Attorney Michael A. O'Pake to provide the Attorney General's Office with the body camera footage, the hearing transcript and arrest papers.

He believes Dimmick may have committed assault, burglary and criminal trespass.

Nahas said he also plans to ask the East Union Twp. supervisors to suspend Dimmick pending an investigation.

"He certainly can be a dangerous police officer," Nahas said.

'Terroristic threat'

Township Police Chief Thomas Rentschler did not return a call for comment.

Dimmick, on Friday, said police were called to help Whitenight, not originally to get her possessions, but because she was afraid of Antonelli after receiving a text earlier in the day when he wrote he had a gun and would shoot anyone he didn't like who came to the home.

"We were there for a terroristic threat incident; she was scared," Dimmick said.

A photocopy of the text was presented as evidence at the preliminary hearing, and Whitenight confirmed in court it was the text she received.

Dimmick also said officers have been to the home on numerous prior occasions for incidents involving Antonelli.

Nahas said that in the video, there was no discussion about Antonelli having sent a threatening text.

Father reacts

After seeing the video for the first time on Friday at Nahas' office, Antonelli's father, Dennis Antonelli, a former East Union Twp. supervisor, was visibly shaken.

"I can't believe something like this can happen in America," he said.

Contact the writer: fandruscavage@republicanherald.com; 570-628-6013