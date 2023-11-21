Officers continue investigation after 4 hurt, shooter dead after shooting at Beavercreek Walmart

Officers continue to investigate after four people were hurt in a shooting at the Beavercreek Walmart Monday evening.

News Center 7′s Xavier Hershovitz is providing continuing team coverage now on News Center 7 Daybreak.

He is at the scene and sees that Beavercreek police officers are continuing their investigation and the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigations (BCI) is also at the scene.

Beavercreek Police say a male walked into the Walmart on Pentagon Boulevard around 8:30 p.m. Monday night and started shooting injuring four others.

The shooter died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, Beavercreek Police Captain Scott Molnar said late Monday night.

He also said that there were four people hurt in the shooting and information about their conditions is not available at this time.

Police also said there is no active threat to the community.

No shots were fired by any police officers during the shooting.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives is among several agencies assisting with the investigation. This also includes the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation and FBI.

A lot of people were inside the Walmart shopping Monday night when the chaos ensued following the gunfire.

Christopher Suffron told News Center 7 that he was doing some last-minute Thanksgiving shopping on Monday night when the shooting happened.

“We were passing the Tide aisle and five to six shots rang out and (my wife) looked at me and said is this a joke? I said I know what that is. I’ve been around gunfire in the past,” he said. “Then, I turned around and told her to get behind me, and then I turned around and I was 10 to 12 feet from the shooter and just said, ‘Really dude.’ Then my wife backed behind me and had her go up the laundry and crafts aisle kind of where it intersects and had her hide behind the back side of the aisle as the shooter was approaching our direction. At that time, I turned around and saw that we were super close to receiving doors. So, I told her and then there were some customers in the isle over, ‘Let get ready to go through the receiving doors back here to the left, and as we did that... that shooter stopped in front of the isle that we were hiding behind and he rang out another five or six shots with his rifle.”

A pair of Wright State students were also inside the Walmart when the shooting happened. They told News Center 7′s John Bedell what they saw on Monday night.

“We saw it was a lot going down,” said Anna Cowley. “We started counting cop cars, we got up to like the mid-30s. And there was just more coming in. And then we just started seeing dogs. And it just was a lot going on.”

Another student said she saw medics and firefighters helping some people out.

“A couple of minutes after we got here, there was an ambulance pull up to the main doors,” said Kallie Conley. “They got out and then we see them pull the gurney out. And then, not even a couple of minutes later, there was somebody on the gurney getting in and they flew off.”

News Center 7 will continue to provide updates on this story.

We are working to learn the conditions of the four victims.

News Center 7 will also have continued team coverage throughout the day with additional updates at 12 p.m. and full team coverage later this afternoon at 5 p.m. during our 90 minutes of news.

