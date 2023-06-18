Officers and deputies arrest suspected shooter in Tukwila McDonald’s parking lot

Tukwila officers and King County deputies arrested a suspected shooter in a Mcdonald’s parking lot on Thursday around 6 p.m.

Officers at the Tukwila Justice Center and deputies in the area heard gunshots coming from 152nd and Tukwila International Blvd. Three men were seen running from where the shots came from and getting into a car in a McDonald’s parking lot, reported the Tukwila Police Department.

The TPD said the men were successfully stopped and detained before they could get away. A gun was found on the floor of the car.

With evidence, officers said it appeared that the group in the car got into a fight with a person walking in the area. Both parties shot at each other but no one was hit.

The TPD said the person in the car was taken into custody and is facing multiple felony charges. The car was impounded for evidence. Officers saw the other suspect but he had already fled to his house.