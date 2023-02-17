Officers and deputies respond to arson suspect barricaded in Shelton motel room

Officers with the Shelton Police Department are working to take an arson suspect into custody who they believe is responsible for setting two fires on Wednesday.

At about 5:25 a.m. Wednesday, officers and firefighters with Central Mason Fire & EMS responded to a fire at a home in 100 block of West Pine Street in Shelton.

Investigators believe the fire was intentionally set using an accelerant.

A person of interest was also identified but not located.

Mason County Sheriff deputies also responded to another fire in Union that investigators believe are related.

On Friday, investigators believe the suspect is at the Shelton Inn, where he is refusing to leave a room.

Members of the community are asked to avoid the area of 7th Street and Railroad Avenue as law enforcement develop a plan to take the man into custody.